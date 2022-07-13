It was 11 a.m. on Friday, June 24, when I heard a knock on my door. It was Brenda Christopherson, my Underwood mail gal, delivering an Amazon package. I thanked her and we said our goodbyes. About ten minutes later, she was back at my door again. She said, “My car is overheating. It’s maybe a blown-out water hose.” She called her husband Mark and her son James, but they were both tied up at work and could not come to help her. So, here was a mail carrier with no car.
Since I had no plans, I offered to drive Brenda around on her route. She was already behind schedule, so I didn’t want to delay her any further. I skipped my morning vitamins, my bowl of bran flakes and a glass of prune juice.
I cranked up my RAV4 and Brenda took all the bundles of mail and packages out of her car and put them in my car. Holy cow! What a lot of stuff – it practically filled the back of my car! I asked her how long it would take to deliver all the mail. She said, “about six hours. We won’t be back to the post office until five o’clock.” Hmm – glad I skipped my prune juice.
Brenda has a long route, all on the north side of Underwood. She told me that it’s 102 miles long with 455 mailboxes along the way. Much of the route is gravel roads; many of them are ‘dead end’ roads. One, in fact, leads to a graveyard. I found that rather depressing for an old-timer hitting 86 in two months. I started to hate those ‘dead end’ signs.
Brenda has an exceptional memory. She not only knows every twist and turn of her route, but she has memorized each name of the family who owns the numbered mailbox. In fact, she knows the size of each resident’s mailbox. So in the sorting process she knows which mailbox will be big enough for a package. Small mailboxes mean delivering the package at the door.
I got to see several of the folks on her route, who came out to meet her and pick up their package. Brenda is a friendly person with a good sense of humor; residents always greet her with a smile. One young lady came out of her garage wearing a bikini. It was the highlight of my day.
I got fairly good at pulling up to the mailboxes without hitting them with my rear view mirror. It takes concentration, which was often difficult because Brenda and I were jabbering and laughing all along the way. I was fascinated by the different mailboxes, some of them hand-made. One even had carpet at the bottom of the box, many of them displayed fancy decorations.
A week later, I spent an hour at the Underwood Post Office, watching Brenda sort the mail, prior to driving her route. Each piece of mail has to be bundled in the exact order of the mailboxes. Her job takes patience and an excellent memory. We should not forget the dedication of our mail carriers. Their job is important and often challenging, especially in winter weather. During ice storms, she carries a hammer to break the ice on the mailbox door.
As for me, driving Brenda’s mail route was a memorable learning experience, which prompted a new motto: “through rain and sleet and snow, or blown-out water hose, we gotta get ‘er done!”
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.