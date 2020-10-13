This summer I was provided a wonderful opportunity to complete a 100-hour internship with Daily Journal Media through Minnesota Newspaper Association’s internship program. I began my journey on Aug. 3, and wrapped it up Oct. 5.
To be candid, being the intern was nothing like what I expected. I was told I’d be writing, which was exciting, but I figured I’d get to cover a bit here and bit there, and that I’d spend most of my internship making contacts for the staff reporters or running errands no one else wanted to do. I have never been so happy to be wrong!
My first assignment was window shopping and snapping photos for an ad in a periodical. Easy enough! Coupled with that assignment was another, my first writing assignment. I quickly learned the art of hunting down a contact resulting with me sitting at my laptop, writing all I learned from a Master Gardener for my first published article.
The feedback and advice from the editor was extremely helpful and I was happy to have more stories thrown my direction. I went from writing a feel-good story about a hilarious and intelligent gardener to covering a political rally, then a meeting regarding car dealerships and auto emissions, something I certainly wouldn’t have paid any attention to previously! Story after story was assigned, 19 total, and they all were (or will be) published in various Daily Journal Media publications. I conducted my own interviews, snapped my own photos, and wrote my own stories. I was thrown right into the mix, learning what it was actually like to be a journalist and it was exhilarating!
I cannot even begin to express how exciting it was to see my first story in print. It wasn’t my gardening story, as that publication hadn’t gone to print yet, but it was a political piece and it printed on the front page of the paper! As someone who is not engaged in politics, that story was the most difficult for me to write. It required research and I had to seek clarification on several factors throughout the entire process. I got pulled into a dramatic situation while on-site covering the story and had a very encouraging and educational discussion with a seasoned journalist, which provided me with knowledge and tools that I have used in every story following. I met prominent people and got to experience the whole situation from a whole different position than I was accustomed to. I doubt I will ever forget the entire process.
The whole internship experience has been an amazing one, both personally and professionally. I never saw myself as a journalist until it began, but I cannot see myself anywhere else now that I’ve gotten a taste of what it is like. I cannot express enough gratitude to Minnesota Newspaper Association and Daily Journal Media for providing me with this fantastic experience that has changed the course of my career in a profoundly positive manner. Thank you!
Heather Kantrud is a reporter for the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
