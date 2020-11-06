Guy Snoeckx, an exchange student from Belgium to Fergus Falls High School in 1964-65, now finds himself locked down in his home country due to COVID-19.
“We’ve been in lockdown, for the second time, since Monday morning, Nov. 2,” said Guy in an email to me. “This one will probably last eight weeks.”
He said that after the first COVID-19 lockdown politicians in Belgium were all too eager to phase out most of the measures taken during the lockdown.
“People loved getting back to what they considered a normal life. This proved to be a big mistake,” Snoeckx said.
Belgium is a small country, densely populated and nestled between France and Germany.
Snoeckx said many people are to blame for the COVID-19 mess in Belgium, one of the worst pandemic areas in all of Europe.
“Because of the frictions between the Flemish and the French-speaking parts of the country, we ended up with an extremely complex government structure,” he said. “During the whole crisis we’ve been confronted with uncertainties and disputes about who does what, who is responsible and who is going to pay?”
The end result, he said, is inertia that gave the virus free reign in Belgium.
“Sadly, we’re now leading the world in most of all the bad categories.”
Snoeckx, a retiree of British Petroleum, and his wife, Mieke, a retired English teacher who was an exchange student from Belgium to California as a teenager, are required to stay at home.
“We only can leave home for urgent matters such as fetching food and for medical appointments,” he said.
They are allowed to receive only one other person in their house. All stores that are not essential are closed. Restaurants and bars are closed.
“It’s hard for many people, certainly for those living in apartments and having children,” Snoeckx said.
“We’re lucky having a garden that keeps us busy,” he added. “Julie, our eldest daughter, and her 5-year-old daughter come by often. Contrary to the first lockdown, we’re allowed to go to our apartment at the coast. So, we don’t complain.”
Snoeckx fell in love with the Minnesota Vikings in the fall of 1964, while an exchange student at Fergus Falls High School. He has closely followed the Vikings the past 55 years.
“I followed the last Vikings game, against Green Bay, through the scoreboard of ESPN,” he said. “It’s nerve-racking to follow the game that way. There’s always a time delay of one to two minutes before they show what happened during the last play.”
His plans called for finding a streaming service to follow the Vikings.
Snoeckx was last in Fergus Falls in 2015 when he and Mieke attended the 50th reunion of the FFHS Class of 1965.
The election of 1960
I always remembered election night 1960 in Fergus Falls.
That evening 60 years ago not only was it election night but it was also a Tuesday evening that as kids, we took part as members of the junior rifle club in the basement of Adams School.
The club advisor was Jack West who lived three houses down the street from me on the 900 block of West Cavour Avenue. I walked to the West house and rode with Jack to Adams School.
Coming home, about 9 p.m., we passed by DFL headquarters in downtown Fergus Falls. Inside was a volunteer taking down a John F. Kennedy poster.
In 1960, JFK narrowly won the presidential race over Richard Nixon.
Nixon, a Republican, easily won the most votes in Fergus Falls and throughout Otter Tail County.
I saw JFK only once, in 1957 as a U.S. senator in Washington, D.C. That year we visited my aunt and family in the nation’s capital.
Nixon ran again and was elected president in 1968. I saw Nixon in person in 1970, a half block from the Fargo Forum where I started my career.
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears Saturdays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.