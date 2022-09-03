The Best of Otter Tail County votes are in and the winners will be announced at a special awards event on Sept. 27, at the VFW in Fergus Falls. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. with live music from the Blue Red Roses band and the awards start at 6:30 p.m. My good buddy, Don Mollerud, is the MC for the evening so it should be a fun and entertaining time for all. Tickets are only $35 and are available at the Daily Journal and at the door on the night of the event.
As mentioned above we will be announcing the winners at the event and this year no one will know who won until the night of the event when it is announced. To facilitate this we are inviting the top three vote getters from each category to attend the event to see who won. If your business made the cut to the top three you will be contacted by our team here at the Daily Journal or if you wish you can contact the Daily Journal to find out as well.
This is our third year of producing the Best of Otter Tail County and it has grown dramatically each year. This year we have 124 categories and they harnessed more than 12,500 nominations and 46 thousand votes. This is amazing and is a direct testament to the popularity of the Best of Otter Tail County. It is good for businesses because people want to know who the best is and even if a business did not place first they are still voted as “one of the best” in the county. This is significant because many of the categories were highly contested and to make the top three it took a lot of votes which came from the support of their patrons/customers.
Businesses and their messages are also exposed to an audience that is at its peak height during the nomination and voting phases of the campaign. This helps to build top of mind awareness and branding which is exactly what every business needs and wants.
Lastly, the results will be published in a special section that is set to come out in the Daily Journal on Sept. 28 (the day after the awards event). They will again be published in our annual Resorter that will publish in May 2023 where area tourists will then know who the Best of Otter Tail County are. You asked for the Best and you will get the Best (on Sept. 27, at the VFW at 5:30 p.m.).
