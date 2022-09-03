Purchase Access

The Best of Otter Tail County votes are in and the winners will be announced at a special awards event on Sept. 27, at the VFW in Fergus Falls. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. with live music from the Blue Red Roses band and the awards start at 6:30 p.m. My good buddy, Don Mollerud, is the MC for the evening so it should be a fun and entertaining time for all. Tickets are only $35 and are available at the Daily Journal and at the door on the night of the event.



