Many of you may recall that last year the Daily Journal launched a great new community promotion called “Best of Otter Tail County” or “BOTC” for short. For those of you who don’t recall this from last year, I will tell you that it’s simply the people of this area voting for their favorite businesses, organizations, events and people of Otter Tail County. We need your help to vote for the best!
It was a lot of fun last year and you may have seen some of the front door decals and winner’s certificates proudly displayed in businesses throughout the area. Our first year was so successful that we tabulated more than 10,000 votes and we are looking to top that this year.
To reach our goal we have created over 100 separate categories with brand-new classifications that include “Dining” where you will be asked to vote what restaurant serves the best steak, hamburger, etc. ; “Shopping” where you can vote for the best place to shop and “Health & Wellness” where we are looking for votes for best doctor, dentist etc. To vote in the final and deciding round, you can go to www.fergusfallsjournal.com/otc starting Aug. 6 and start voting for your favorites. You can vote once per day until the voting ends for good on Aug. 24 at midnight. We will also be publishing a special section promoting the nominees and another to promote the overall winners who will be invited to an awards event.
Look for the special “Top 3 Section” on Aug. 7 in the Daily Journal to review all the top three nominees and plan your voting strategy. The Best of Otter Tail County is a fun way to recognize all your area favorites. Save the date, and get ready to let the voting begin.
Ken Harty is the publisher of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
