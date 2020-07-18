The Daily Journal launched yesterday on our website fergusfallsjournal.com a great new community promotion called “Best of Otter Tail County” or “BOTC” for short.
I know what you are thinking … what is “Best of Otter Tail County?” Well, it’s the best of Otter Tail County and we are inviting you to participate and it’s easy. Just go to our website, fergusfallsjournal.com and click on the “Best of Otter Tail County” to start entering your nominations. Here’s how it works.
First, we have a nomination period starting July 17-27 for readers to nominate their favorite places. Then there is a voting period from July 28 to Aug. 9. It is very important to nominate your favorites because once the nominations close no additional nominations can be made and therefore they will not be listed to collect votes once the voting starts.
Categories include “Food & Drink” where you will be asked to nominate what restaurant serves the best steak, hamburger, ribs and even coffee. Next is the “Goods and Services” category where you can nominate the best auto dealership, electrician, plumber, etc. Then comes “Health” where we are looking for nominations for best doctor, dentist, etc. Lastly, there is the “Other” category where nominations are needed for best firefighter, law enforcement officer and best place to work, etc. There are a total of 55 categories which makes it fun and exciting.
Once we have all the results we will then start informing the winners and produce a special edition that will be published in the Daily Journal on Saturday, Aug. 29. The section will also be on our website and we will make sure to print extra copies to give to visitors who want to know who is the best in Otter Tail County.
Ken Harty is the publisher of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
