The Daily Journal launched yesterday on our website fergusfallsjournal.com our annual promotion called “Best of Otter Tail County” or “BOTC” for short.
Many of you are already familiar with this exciting community event. However, for those of you who are not, here it is in the proverbial nutshell. It’s called the “Best of Otter Tail County” and we are inviting you to participate and it’s easy. Just go to our website, fergusfallsjournal.com and click on the “Best of Otter Tail County” to start entering your nominations for your favorite businesses, places etc. Here’s how it works. First we have a nomination period starting July 1 to the 30 for readers to nominate their favorite businesses, places etc. Then there is a voting period from August 5 to the 27. It is very important to nominate your favorites because once the nominations close no additional nominations can be made and therefore they will not be listed to collect votes once the voting starts.
Categories include “Food & Drink” where you will be asked to nominate what restaurant serves the best steak, hamburger, ribs and even coffee. Next is the “Shopping” category where you can nominate the best auto dealership, gift shop and sporting goods store. Then comes “Health & Wellness” where we are looking for nominations for best doctor, dentist etc. This is followed by “Fashion & Beauty”, “Professional Services” and “Services”. Lastly there is the “People & Places” category where nominations are needed for best fire fighter, law enforcement officer and best place to work etc. There are a total of 123 categories which makes it fun and exciting.
Once we have all the results we will then start informing the winners and produce a special edition that will be published in the Daily Journal on Wednesday, September 28. The section will also be on our website and we will make sure to print extra copies to give to visitors who want to know who is the Best in Otter Tail County.
