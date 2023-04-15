This is the story of a woman, Betty Graff of Fergus Falls, who was widowed at the age of 35 with 10 children at home. Over the years she pressed forward in life, relying on her faith and devotion to her family.
“My mother knew she couldn’t do it on her own,” said Betty’s daughter, Karla Bergsten, during a celebration of life April 4 following Betty’s passing at the age of 96. “Her faith in God and doing her best to raise us 10 kids kept her going.”
Betty lost her husband, Clyde, on Christmas Eve 1962 when his vehicle fell through the ice during a fishing outing at Jewett Lake north of Fergus Falls.
Clyde lost his right hand in a farm accident at the age of 19. That didn’t stop him from being a church league softball player, bowler, fisherman and hunter. Those who remember Clyde playing softball recall him twisting a bat into his prosthetic, making it easier to hit a softball, and then running as fast as he could to first base.
“He was a true outdoorsman,” said Connie Graff, wife of Mark Graff and one of the speakers during the funeral for her mother-in-law.
“Betty was like Clyde, loving the outdoors,” Connie said. “In her latter years she enjoyed the simple things in life, watching squirrels and birds near her house on Summit Avenue. This followed a life of hard work, with a motto of ‘love always wins.’ She passed this philosophy along to her children and grandchildren.”
Betty grew up in Wisconsin, attended country school and married Clyde in 1944. Two of their 12 children died in infancy.
The couple came to Fergus Falls in 1957. Clyde was in business with his brother, Harold Graff. They owned “Home Decorators,” a store selling flooring and paint/supplies. Betty worked as a cook at Fergus Falls High School.
“Betty took time to be a good listener,” Connie added. “We will miss our matriarch but will carry on in her memory.”
Sherry Gronwold, also sharing a remembrance, referred to Betty as “a wise woman of few words but a person with sound advice.”
She recalls Betty picking berries and making pies and jams, hiking in places such as Itasca State Park and in Colorado and making her back yard appear like a park for young and old alike.
Pastor Kevin Burkhardsmeier said Betty’s life could be defined as “quality content,” adding that Betty was one of the strongest persons he had ever met.
“Betty enjoyed seeing beautiful sunsets from her porch, all the while delighting in her heavenly father,” he said. “She could make people of all walks of life feel like they were truly valued.”
Matti Wangerin, one of Betty’s granddaughters, added that her grandmother truly knew how to love and bring out the best in people.
“My grandmother taught me how to sew,” she said. “I also felt fortunate to learn from a legendary cook, one who could make the very best fried chicken along with her famous pies and jams.”
The Graff family, which includes Betty’s 16 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren, spouses and many nieces and nephews, totals close to 100 people.
The matriarch has left this world but her memory will live on.
Neumaier’s legacy
Those who attended Moorhead State College in the 1950s and 1960s remember John Neumaier who served as president from 1958 to 1968.
Neumaier, a member of the Jewish community who escaped from Nazi Germany in 1939, was an exceptional leader.
“Moorhead State, under Neumaier’s leadership, experienced extraordinary growth,” wrote Jim Shaw in the April 8 edition of the Fargo Forum. “Enrollment skyrocketed from about 1,100 students to more than 5,000. New academic programs were added.”
Adds Shaw, “The Holocaust shaped his entire life. People can learn from this story and how John used it to motivate himself.”