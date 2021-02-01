It’s been two weeks since our new president sat down at his desk and turned our country into chaos, and so easily with just a scratch of his pen. Let me name a few of those tragic events.
• He just sent 11,000 into the hard and humiliating world of unemployment, and this in the middle of more than a year of closed businesses, lost jobs, lost loved ones, death and sickness, and no real end to it all. Pandemic!
• Hart on this thoughtful decision, the floodgates of our southern borders have been opened ... or shortly will be. What small number of jobs might be available, will be competed for by illegal immigrants. No applications, no vetting and a whole bunch of voters for the benevolent Democrats.
• Then, the lady in charge of the immigrant traffic stands up and says “Look, we’re not looking for sacrifice here!” What, may I ask, would be her definition of sacrifice? Another answered these concerns with, “You’ll just have to go find other work!” Any suggestions? What lunacy! What a kind and compassionate president we have! “Agenda! Agenda! Agenda! Let’s go! Get’er done!” Very sad and very, very cruel! Sometimes these things come roaring back to bite you in the you know what!
• One more thing ... a sort of sneaky move to further the wonderful work of enhancing “women’s health issues.” Code words for killing unborn kids! This gift goes to Mexico. Just a helping hand, you understand, to deal with some small inconvenience! God have mercy! One day judgment will come! Run to the rocks!
Friends, I turned 84 last week. I, along with many of my friends have been octogenarians now for a few years. We have lived through the terms of 14-15 presidents! FDR to Biden. I have never observed anything that was done that comes closed to approaching the unbelievable stupidity of these recent actions or that was so poorly and carelessly timed considering our circumstances. For the sake of common decency, give us a break! Maybe one of the saddest things about the whole sickening affair is that all these efforts are the very thinly veiled acts of revenge motivated by th irrational hatred that took root when he won the 2016 election. My, what a display of uncontrollable viciousness! Witness the rush to impeachment nonsense! Do you feel the shame yet, Nancy? How about you Mr. President? Feel the shame yet? Wait. You will! But never fear, there are many of us who feel it for you! And we pray for you, that you might feel it also and that you might know what to do with it.
You know, I thought I had finally decided that Nancy Pelosi was about the most effective “leader of the lemmings” into the sea. I’ve changed my mind. I think our new president outshines her, and he works so much faster! A line from “Forrest Gump” keeps going through my mind. “Stupid is as stupid does.” And that’s what I think about this mess. Stupid ... stupid ... stupid!
Charles Ewan
Fergus Falls
