I have been hearing lots of talk in the community about the $1,400 stimulus checks. I wish I could join in the festivities.
Alas, I have not yet received it.
I’m not sure what the problem is. I didn’t get my last direct deposit either in December, though I admittedly was able to claim it on my 2020 taxes. Apparently, changing my address from a lake place to a house in Fergus Falls was enough to completely bamboozle the IRS and the U.S. Postal Service.
Back in April, like most everyone else, I received my COVID direct deposit. I didn’t think anything of it, other than “Yay! I got my COVID money!”
In May, I decided to sell my lake place and buy a house in Fergus Falls. I’m not the only person in the country who has done this in the past year. Yes, I also have moved around quite a bit the past three or four years. I held off on buying a house until finishing college and finding a teaching job. My address changed a few times.
I also made an error on my tax return, which I responded to by sending the correct information in early March. The reason I made the error, related to health insurance, was because the state government agency failed to send me the form in a timely manner.
I feel like these rather minor indiscretions are resulting in major penalty minutes for myself.
One would assume the IRS could manage an address change. All my letters are being forwarded. The post office just slaps on that yellow sticker. On their website, the U.S. Postal Service says they will continue to forward mail for a year. It has not yet been a year.
Besides, I have the same bank and my bank account number that I did in April, when the IRS sent my first COVID payment. Even though my address may have changed, the IRS simply needed to wire the new COVID stimulus “e-check” to the same place they wired the old one to. It just didn’t seem that hard.
You may ask, have you checked to see what the problem is? Why yes, I have. There’s a website called irs.gov/coronavirus. You click on a thing that says “Get My Payment.” You plug in your birthdate and your Social Security number, and it is supposed to tell you when you’ll get the check. My message is, and I’m paraphrasing, you haven’t received your COVID money yet (no kidding), because either,
A. We don’t have enough information yet (we’re working on this).
B. You’re not eligible for a payment.
I consulted with my tax accountant on the second possibility. He said, yes, I qualify for a stimulus check.
I guess it’s the first option: not enough information. I’d be happy to provide the IRS with any information they would like. They don’t even have to call me. I’d be happy to call them in the name of straightening this out and getting my COVID funds.
The problem is, they don’t give you a number to call. On that website, it says if you changed your address, the best thing to do is file your 2020 tax return, and your new address will, I guess, incorporate into the system, and eventually you will get your check.
In other words, don’t call us, we’ll call you.
That, my friends, is one reason why big government is not necessarily ideal. If, say, the owners of the downtown Fergus Falls Sears store were in charge of getting me my COVID check, I would simply call them up, have them correct my information over the phone, and stop down at the Sears store to pick up my check.
If I wanted to buy a lawnmower or dishwasher from the federal government, I would have to file a 15-page request and a blank check, wait for six months, and one day, they might show up at my door. It won’t be the one I picked, of course. And if there’s anything wrong with it, it will be my problem.
I’m glad that everyone is getting COVID money. Our community could use it right now. But based on my recent experience, I’m starting to question whether the federal government will solve all our problems, no matter who is president.
Joel Myhre is a resident of Fergus Falls.
