The Fergus Falls City Council recently approved a technology upgrade for the Bigwood Event Center at a staggering cost of $327,606. I have no doubt that the existing equipment is out of date and clearly past its useful life span. I am also positive that the upgrade will enable Fergus Falls to have a state-of-the-art event center that is sorely needed. Some taxpayers consider the Bigwood Event Center a money pit and others talk about what a great place it was in the past to hold events.
In my opinion, a city like Fergus Falls needs to have an event center that is functional to attract and host events throughout the year. I also believe that an event center is best served as a private enterprise and should not be city owned and operated. However, with the investment needed to have an event center it has become a public enterprise more and more.
As an example, in Williston, North Dakota, they built for their community a $70 million recreation center. It’s a beautiful facility where events can be held and has many recreational amenities such as indoor tennis courts, indoor swimming pools, golf simulator, an indoor track and beautiful gymnasium. Similarly, Watford City, North Dakota, built the Rough Rider Center for a little more than $104 million.
Both of these examples are owned and operated by their prospective cities and were funded by oil revenues. Thankfully the city of Fergus Falls is able to fund the technology upgrade with money received from the federal government via the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)that was passed in the last round of COVID-19 relief funds as the closure of the facility is directly related to COVID.
While this upgrade is needed and is funded by federal COVID-19 dollars, my concern is the price tag of the upgrade. $327,000 seems excessive for any event center technology upgrade, let alone the Bigwood.
