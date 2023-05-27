Our State Sen. Jordan Rasmusson worked with other Republicans and state Democrats this legislative session to obtain needed funding for area nursing homes. This is an example of good things happening when working together.
It doesn’t always have to be a divided government.
Bipartisanship at work, with a successful ending, also took place in recent years. Area Republican state lawmakers Bud Nornes, Bill Ingebrigtsen and Rasmusson (when he was a state House member succeeding Nornes) worked with Democrats to obtain state funding for the Crisis Stabilization Unit, a mental health facility, on the northwest side of Fergus Falls.
“It took three sessions of bipartisanship efforts, but we finally made it,” says Productive Alternatives President Steve Skauge whose organization operates the Crisis Stabilization Unit.
A few years ago Republican House member Nornes would travel to town halls with Democrat and State Sen. Dan Skogen to meet with area constituents. This was another example of bipartisanship with each of them working for the betterment of residents here in Otter Tail County.
And before that we saw state legislative Republicans and Democrats in our area leading a bipartisan effort to use state taxpayer dollars to help fund the multicultural center in Pelican Rapids, adjacent to the public library.
The main objective of the center is to help the diverse community come together and learn about one another. The multicultural center in Pelican Rapids has proven to be highly beneficial for more than 20 years.
Bipartisanship was hard to come by during the 2023 legislative session. But even Senate Republican and minority leader Mark Johnson of East Grand Forks knows that bipartisan efforts do work.
A few years ago Johnson, his fellow Republicans, and legislative Democrats worked together to gain state funding for an agricultural program at the University of Minnesota, Crookston.
Many area and state residents say they want the two parties in Minnesota to work together, as much as possible. The aforementioned examples are proof that this can be done. Agreeing with this bipartisan philosophy are members of the five-person Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners.
There’s an old saying that needs to be remembered by those in public office and their constituents: “Politics is the art of compromise.”
Oats LeGrand ran outdoor swim classes
Sixty years ago, in late May 1963, it was a busy time for Oats LeGrand who lined up summer swimming lessons for hundreds of kids at the Pebble Lake beach. Classes were held at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Many of us recall some cool days during the morning hours in the late 1950s and early 1960s, prior to indoor swimming pool lessons in Fergus Falls.
Oats had many good swim instructors who also were lifeguards during the afternoons and evenings at Pebble Lake.
The wave of baby boomers desiring swimming classes at Pebble Lake, under the direction of LeGrand, topped 2,000 kids in 1962. They represented children born in the years following World War II, starting in 1946.
Some Pebble Lake lifeguards and swimming instructors, working for LeGrand, included Loren Woolson, Myron Johnson, Chuck Hyslop, Mary Rockwood, Beth Lightfoot, Marilyn Hoff, Dean Nelson, Terry Keane, Mary Severn, Gayle Beecher and Joe Edlund.
“I had two tours of duty at Pebble Lake,” Edlund said. “The first one was from 1962 to 1965. The second one was from 1968 to 1972.”
His love of swimming carried over to his adult life. Edlund was a high school swimming coach for 33 years and taught art at Ely for 30 years.
Sixty years ago the Pebble Lake beach was three times what it is today, and much farther into the lake itself. There were two diving towers and one floating raft, in addition to docks.
Back then the changing rooms and snack bar were located on the east side of the waterfront. In charge were the Beck twins, Chuck and Dick.