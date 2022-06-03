Did you know there are almost two hundred different bird species in Otter Tail County?
Every spring seems to bring out the most vibrant and beautiful bird varieties. Some are here year round, while others may stay for just a few days.
The other day I had the opportunity of seeing a Baltimore Oriole near a bird feeder. What a beautiful bird. It can’t help but stand out amongst other birds with its bright orange color.
Other birds that visit are less subtle, but are still eye-catching like the red-headed woodpecker, or the indigo bunting.
One of the more breathtaking birds that I have seen this spring that I believe is in a category of its own is the Great Blue Heron. While enjoying a nice warm evening a few days ago, a heron flew to the edge of the shore and just sat there. It was clearly surveying the lake looking for a fish dinner.
I started thinking about the beak of the bird, and how a person would probably want to keep their distance. If they happened upon a blue heron and startled them, I imagined it might not turn out real well.
According to learnbirdwatching.com, it is rare for blue herons to attack humans. If a blue heron does attack a person, the most likely cause would be defending its nest or young from an intruder. The bird may also try to protect itself if startled by someone too close to their nest, and will fly at the person who scared them.
Then you have the brown-headed cowbird, who will take over another bird’s nest and pitch any eggs or young out and take it for itself. The female cowbird lays her eggs in the nests of other species and is considered a brood parasite.
Whether you are just going for a walk throughout the summer, make a point to look up, take a moment, and appreciate what is above your head and take in the beauty of nature and birds.
