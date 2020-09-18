When was the last time you attended a child’s birthday party? When I listen to my kids talk about birthday parties for the grandkids, I think to myself, “that sounds expensive.” Trips to Chuck E. Cheese, a bowling party for 10 kids, bounce houses, renting the YMCA, and dinner out and a movie, etc. Apparently, the cost of a gift is to commensurate with the type of activity planned for the party. I hear birthday party gifts tend to run in the $20 range. Really, I am glad my children are all adults.
We had an occasional “friend” party for our children but usually it was just family. My son’s birthday was the day after Christmas. We learned early on to not even try to host a party on that date. Instead we celebrated his half birthday in the summer. Because his younger sister’s big day was Aug. 26, and they shared the same friends, we often hosted a joint party for the two of them. I ordered a party donut from the mall. The giant Bavarian-cream donut with chocolate glaze was considerably larger than an angel food cake. It was everybody’s favorite, so we had donuts and lemonade at the park where everyone could play. After a while we would gather the neighbor kids together, sing “Happy Birthday,” open presents, and eat donut slices until it was gone. Gifts were inexpensive toys, and everyone went home happy.
When my eldest daughter turned 10, we had a hot tub. She wanted to host a hot tub party for the girls in her class. The class was small, so the number was manageable. It was a huge hit as six preadolescent girls giggled with glee in the steam of the warm water on the deck in early December. The party was a success, I don’t remember details of the meal, but it was probably sloppy joes. That double digit birthday party was one of her favorites.
Parties when I was in grade school took on an entirely different look. I remember taking two friends to the movies when I was 12 and attending slumber parties at 13, but most parties when I was younger were held at the girl’s home. The general rule of thumb was if you hosted a birthday party, every girl in the class was invited. I remember being told a party was small and there was no room for me, “I’m sorry, I had to make choices because everyone couldn’t come.” Of course, I understood, trying hard not to cry. That only happened a time or two. Most parties did indeed include everyone.
Attending a neighborhood school, we walked to the home of the birthday girl after class. Accompanied by lots of giggling, the party would commence with games. A common game was a contest to see who could hold the most clothes pins in one hand. Another similar game involved kneeling backward on a chair and dropping clothes pins into a glass milk bottle.
Sometimes we played “pin the tail on the donkey” but not as often as clothes-pin games. The winner of the games sometimes won small prizes, other times they won bragging rights. The last game we often played was “telephone.”
All the girls sat in a circle and a short message was whispered in the ear of the child to the immediate left of the birthday girl. The phrase was then whispered to the next girl, and we went around the circle whispering the secret message. Upon reaching the birthday girl, she shared whatever she heard, usually with a frustrated expression on her face.
The real message was shared, and everyone laughed because typically only one or two girls had the slightest idea what the original message was. This was usually followed by a brief lecture that gossip was like telephone and we should never repeat it because it was usually wrong, if not mean. No prizes were given, there was no winner, it was just plain fun.
After games it was time to eat. The typical menu was either sloppy joes, chips and Jell-O, or hot dogs, chips and beans. There was always a frosted birthday cake with candles to blow out, and ice cream. Some cakes had store bought decorations which I adored. My mom said cake decorations were too expensive. I remember one friend had a cake from scratch with shiny, sticky, seven minute frosting, Yum!
Following our meal, we circled the birthday girl and watched her open presents. Gifts were inexpensive items; the approximate value was a dollar. One friend always gave a silver dollar. I thought that was the cat’s pajamas. Another friend always had a gift wrapped in aluminum foil. When I wanted to use foil to wrap a gift because it was “way cool,” Mom said, again, that foil was too expensive.
It never occurred to me or any of my friends that aluminum foil was a parent’s default measure when running out of gift wrap, or that a silver dollar was the easiest gift to have on hand.
Birthday parties were simple in those days. However, like today, I’m sure mothers pulled their hair out at cleaning, planning, cooking, shopping and preparing for a birthday party. What were birthday parties like in your day? Did you have friends, family or both? What games did you play? Did you have a “go to” gift you liked to give? Everyone has a story, share yours with your friends or grandkids. Sometimes it’s like a party to take a backward glance.
Sue Wilken is a lifelong resident of Fergus Falls. Her column appears in the weekend edition.
