Most of us, unless we live right in one of our brightly lit municipalities in Otter Tail County, must travel to work in the early mornings or drive back in the dark or near-dark later in the day.
What I believe has become more common, especially this winter, are those of us that continuously leave our high beam headlights on during the aforementioned periods of time.
I would use mine all the time if I could when it was dark. It would definitely help me see better. So I understand why a driver might find it convenient to continuously have them on. However, some may not be aware that it is against the law and how doing this could result in a citation from law enforcement.
At the least, keeping your high beam lights on is extremely rude, with no courtesy being given to other vehicles in an oncoming lane or from those who are close behind (sometimes too close).
Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol stated in a recent column, “When the driver of a vehicle approaches a vehicle in the oncoming lane, you are required to dim your headlights within 1,000 feet. When following a vehicle, you are required to dim your lights within 200 feet.”
This is Minnesota State law. The state patrol recommends when a motorist encounters a vehicle approaching with glaring lights to not look directly at the lights and use the white line along the edge of the road as a reference.
However, I shouldn’t have to if my fellow drivers on the road would just be courteous.
Even worse is when someone is behind a motorist with their high beam lights on. Law enforcement recommends not focusing on or looking directly into your rear-view mirror if possible.
Section 169.61 of the Minnesota Statutes state:
(a) When a motor vehicle is being operated on a highway or shoulder adjacent thereto during the times when lighted lamps on vehicles are required in this chapter, the driver shall use a distribution of light, or composite beam, directed high enough and of sufficient intensity to reveal persons and vehicles at a safe distance in advance of the vehicle, subject to the following requirements and limitations.
(b) When the driver of a vehicle approaches a vehicle within 1,000 feet, such driver shall use a distribution of light, or composite beam, so aimed that the glaring rays are not projected into the eyes of the oncoming driver.
(c) When the driver of a vehicle follows another vehicle within 200 feet to the rear, except when engaged in the act of overtaking and passing, such driver shall use a distribution of light permissible under this chapter other than the uppermost distribution of light specified in section 169.60.
It is also against the law to “flash” another driver with high beams to warn the other driver that they have left their high beams on.
All of these situations as described, if observed by law enforcement, may result in a citation.