The Kekekabic Trail (Kek) is a 40-mile trail that goes between Snowbank Lake east of Ely to the Gunflint Trail northwest of Grand Marais. Most of it is within the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCA) so it requires a permit for overnight hiking. I am not a backpacker so the Kek was not even on my radar. Plus it has a reputation for being a difficult hike recommended only for experienced backpackers. Ha! My last backpacking trip was 11 years ago so I certainly didn’t fall into that category! However, once I decided to hike all the North Country Trail (NCT) miles in Minnesota I soon learned, to my chagrin, that backpacking would, indeed, be required to complete not only the Kek but also the Border Route Trail which takes up where the Kek ends in the east. Ugh! There went my comfortable routine of hiking 10 miles and then returning to my cozy bed or camper for the night.
Being a planner, I snagged my BWCA permit the very first day they became available on a Wednesday in January 2020. Of course, I had already called the Forest Service to get the scoop about the online application (overkill is my way!) I had mentioned the trip to some friends and pretty soon our group had grown to seven. Since the maximum group size in the BWCA is nine we quit recruiting after that. I also had some concerns about finding campsites for that many people. At our first meeting in Fargo, we discussed our equipment and what we could share. The main topic, however, was shuttling our vehicles. You see, the east and west trailheads are about 180 slow miles or 3.5-4 hours apart! We finally decided that two of us would park at the east end and get a ride back to our starting point on the west end. Everyone else would meet near Ely. Then Covid-19 made it clear that we would be in pandemic mode for the foreseeable future. People began dropping out for various reasons until there were only two of us left.
Meanwhile I was trying to cobble together backpacking gear without spending a fortune. At least a dozen times throughout the spring and summer I was delighted by packages of gear and clothing arriving! A one-person tent (we have three other tents but they were deemed too heavy), a more comfortable sleeping pad (thanks, REI), wool base layers, a puffy down sweater, Sawyer Squeeze water filter and lots of small accessories that I couldn’t live without. For peace of mind, I purchased a Garmin InReach Explorer, the most important function being the SOS button! I set up the tracking so my family could follow my progress and programmed some simple text messages that could be used to check in every day. A backpack was borrowed and lightweight meals were put together. Despite my best efforts and carrying nothing extra (except for maybe that small paperback) my lowest starting pack weight was 35 pounds. Since my food weighed less than 5 pounds it would never be considered ultralight. Oh well.
Our final concern was finding a third person to accompany us. At the last minute a long-distance hiker who was also trying to complete the NCT in Minnesota joined our group and we were off, three women aged 55 plus.
On Labor Day we all met at Gunflint Pines Campground on the Gunflint Trail and spent the night. The other two women had both driven from Ely. They left one car at the ending trailhead and went back to Ely on Tuesday. My husband and I had each driven so we left my car at the end and also traveled to Snowbank Lake east of Ely. Now that the logistics were completed and the cars were staged, we were ready for the adventure to begin!
Michelle Lackey Olsen, member of MN Waters and Prairie Chapter of the North Country Trail Association.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.