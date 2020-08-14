One advantage of staying close to home during the COVID-19 pandemic is discovering outdoor treasures right here in Fergus Falls. I know about the riverwalk downtown and the Central Lakes Trail (CLT) heading south out of town and of course the various parks within the city limits, but the One Mile Prairie walk is a hidden emerald green gem that I didn’t discover until this year.
I have lived in Fergus Falls for 18 years but I keep finding more surprises in this beautiful trail city. The North Country Trail (NCT) has a popular route starting near Red Sox Park. The iconic blue blazes mark the trail as it ascends to overlook the Otter Tail Hoot Lake Power Plant to the east and Fergus Falls to the west. Then it drops down to the river level and empties out at the Main Street bridge over the Otter Tail River. On a recent clear summer day I decided to push on and follow the NCT blue blazes to the next section. The mowed path rose gently through waist-high grass.
The hilltop vista over the One Mile Prairie was breathtaking. It transported me back to a time before white settlers homesteaded in Otter Tail County. The views from the trail of tall grassland and cattail-rimmed wetlands invited me to imagine the promise this land offered to early settlers. The fresh, clear river, open fields and plentiful game must have enchanted European immigrants as well as the first Native people that discovered this gently rolling landscape.
Walking the 1.8-mile loop is an easy stroll but full of grand views. Matthew Davis the regional coordinator for the NCT describes the hike like this:
“Enjoy this easy, family-friendly loop within the 143-acre One Mile Prairie. One Mile Prairie is owned and managed by the Fergus Falls Fish & Game Club (visit fffgcmn.org/) and is located within Fergus Falls' city limits.
The trail passes through a tallgrass prairie with some trees. Look for wildflowers in the late spring, summer and fall. Ducks, geese and other waterfowl can be found in great numbers — particularly in the spring and fall.”
One Mile Prairie can be accessed from Main Street or just north of Highway 210 opposite the head of the CLT.
Stay-at-home orders are easier to take when so many recreational trails beckon us to socially distance and discover the health and beauty of our outdoor gems.
Kim Embretson is a member of the MN Waters and Prairie Chapter of the North Country Trail Association.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.