The Fourth of July holiday (Independence Day) is about a week away and many of you may be heading to the lakes area for a fun weekend of relaxing with friends and family. As part of the weekend festivities there may be some boating involved whether it be for fishing, cruising or water skiing. It is important to remember that boating, fishing and other water sports are great fun if done safely. However, an accident on the water can turn a great day into the tragedy of a lifetime. I think most of us can recall hearing about a boating accident or two and they never seem to make sense as many of them seem to be easily avoidable. However, boating can actually be more dangerous than being on the highway because many boaters are often less experienced because they do not experience daily boat operation like they would a car. Boaters average only 110 hours on the water each year compared to 293 hours behind the wheel of an automobile according to automotive-fleet.com That’s a huge difference and a source of concern, especially for first-time boaters.
To help us all be more safe, here are a few simple rules, that if followed can help prevent an accident while boating.
Rule No. 1 is to always wear your life jacket; you never know when an accident will occur. Over two-thirds of fatal accident victims drowned. Out of those who drowned, approximately 90% were not wearing their life jacket.
Rule No. 2, know the navigation rules. Whenever you believe there is a threat of collision you should slow down, stop or steer away from the situation in question. Maintain a proper lookout and a safe speed.
Rule No. 3, be aware of carbon monoxide. Boaters have died from exposure on the swim platforms of their boats and in other areas where exhaust may accumulate.
Rule No. 4, stay sober while boating. Alcohol has many physical effects that directly threaten safety and well-being on the water. Alcohol affects judgment, vision, balance and coordination making alcohol even more hazardous on water than on land.
We like many of you, are looking forward to a safe Fourth of July weekend.
Ken Harty is the publisher of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
