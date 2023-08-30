We all heard the story about that breaking-and-entering blonde who got a nice dinner, sit, and nap and still somehow got off unscathed by ursine homeowners. I disliked that story even more after I read Andrew Lang’s collections of fairy tales. He had collected older versions with more apt endings: “Silverhair” showcases an old woman who got caught and eaten by bears. An earlier one, with a fox, also ends in rascally tragedy. But cast somebody cute and blond, and suddenly the end result lacks all justice, just because. Huh? Thank goodness our legal system is founded on the principle for justice for all, no matter how blond.
Today’s column though isn’t about that, but about a different metaphor: “Goldilocks zones” for habitable exoplanets -- that optimal orbital continuum from a given star which might yield a planet neither too hot or too cold, but just right, like Earth/Terra.
It evokes another word: “terroir” -- (tehr-waar) which means “taste of a place” or “earthiness.” Today, we know how the magic of food derives from the chemistry of soil. What minerals it contains, the pH, the wind, the moisture patterns, temperature range, the varied life that soil contains, how it is even affected by the chemicals released by various plants (or humans) into that soil.
Before we could fathom these elements of terroir, its mysteries could engender prejudice even in the most clearheaded. The Comte de Buffon, who died 235 years ago, was the director of the Jardins de Roi (the royal gardens), and a formidable naturalist of the 18th century. A great natural thinker, he recognized ecological succession, grasped geological history and pondered animal evolution. He developed Buffon’s Law, an early principle of biogeography.
Yet he had never been to America. He had seen some puny specimens that barely survived the voyage to France and also read derogatory descriptions of the indigenous people and landscapes.
From this bias, he wrote that New World animals and humans were degenerate -- smaller, weaker and lacking compared to European animals due to ... well, the terroir of our terrain: all full of forests and marshy odors. He predicted that backwoods colonists then would thereby also weaken and degenerate vs Europeans.
Thomas Jefferson took up his pen in umbrage against this prejudiced hooey. He collected huge specimens of moose and other large mammals to send to Europe in a resounding rebuttal of Buffon. However, prejudiced ideas about the New World persisted even as its bounty spilled over to the world, and more settlers spilled over here. That persists in our cognitive legacy.
Humans have impacted and managed almost every inch of Europe for the last 8-9,000 years. Even forests were managed for fuel, timber, and game to hunt. Hedgerows grown by drainage ditches served as living walls and havens for biodiversity. They also served as wildlife corridors through farmland. Gardens and local woods protected plants which were herbs and medicine for all. Large carnivores were progressively extirpated. Forests were leveled for shipbuilding. Europe’s biodiversity is now under accelerated threat by pressures to use even more arable land by uprooting millennia-old hedgerows and other wildlife habitat.
North America’s vastness was also managed by humans. The numbers of crops indigenous here and recorded traditions testify to that. But that management, due to the varied terroir, was very different to the intensive European style.
For instance, many tribes in California lived in oak savannas -- one of the most biodiverse and carbon-sinking terroir possible. They were able to grow crops, including sunflower seeds, in neighboring hilly prairie and easily hunt without moving far: the various species of oaks provided acorns and shady grazing habitat for bison, elk and whitetail. But savannas require fire ecology and browsing to persist.
Settlers who came here -- Otter Tail County contains remnant oak savanna, as well -- did not know how to use oak savanna, cut them for wood and converted them into European-style farmland or let them overgrow into woods. Many oak-related animal species became extinct or rare.
Oaks are slow maturing -- they live centuries! As they grow, they are host to over 800 species of insects (500 which are butterflies) which feed many animals that the acorns don’t feed, and grass grows in their shade. They are a keystone genus. No wonder the Druids worshiped them as the king of forests! Replacing oaks entirely with anything else, even other types of trees just won’t do to restore biodiversity, even if it looks just like the same savanna landscape to us.
As Goldilocks might say, looks can be highly deceiving.
Homemade Bear Porridge:
Serves three to four kids or one home-owning bear.
Pinch of salt.
Cook one cup oatmeal in three cups hot water.
OR one cup buckwheat groats in three cups water.
OR cook one cup of wild rice with four and a half cups of water.
Add in to make it just right:
Half cup berries -- blueberries, raspberries, cranberries, or other forest/bog berries.
A fourth cup cup cooked acorns or sunflower seeds (or nuts seeds that you like).
A third cup cup mild greens or sweet herbs -- mint, basil, or whatever greens are in season.
Cinnamon, ginger, or other nice-tasting bark or root.
Tiny touch of honey or maple syrup if needed. Bears don’t get diabetes but humans do.
Add marmalade only if you’re a bear from Darkest Peru.
