We all heard the story about that breaking-and-entering blonde who got a nice dinner, sit, and nap and still somehow got off unscathed by ursine homeowners. I disliked that story even more after I read Andrew Lang’s collections of fairy tales. He had collected older versions with more apt endings: “Silverhair” showcases an old woman who got caught and eaten by bears. An earlier one, with a fox, also ends in rascally tragedy. But cast somebody cute and blond, and suddenly the end result lacks all justice, just because. Huh? Thank goodness our legal system is founded on the principle for justice for all, no matter how blond.



