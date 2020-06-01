Her husband has cows. About a hundred heads … has he. But that’s not all, you see. He has six kids all grown and gone, seven grands, a company to generally manage, committees in church to commit to, and three more grands on the way. Oh, did I mention he has a wife too? Yes, this is she.
Upon his shoulders he does carry anything that does not tarry. Ordering feed, fixing water lines, rescheduling the schedules of many, and showing up if others do not. Urgent some might call it, but he calls it his job.
His wife does tarry and while she did one day, she spent her time looking out over the area where the cattle come to drink. It was all beneath the window through which she peered and for some odd reason, for the first time ever, she noted the fence line in crooked accordance just below her.
Untidy, is what she thought about the metal gates leaning against wooden rails holding that which was within. Could that be called withholding as she was beholding to that thought eking out all curious like? She thought that indeed it could be as withholding they were the cattle within, cause that fence line kept them in all border like. Patrolling she was this early morn with nothing much to do but ponder anew what her husband should do.
Taking a pounding those posts out yonder had … much like her husband’s shoulders who’d pounded them firsthand. Deep they went … much like he. Quiet and solid … much like he. Holding fast … much like he. Truth is … the whole eclectic mishmash was doing its job just fine.
Although she liked order, she did not like the work it took to make it so. So, the only thing she could do was to order him around to fix the whole lot of it. Why can’t he just make it all neat-like, she thought as she perched while doing her chirping within.
But soon, tenderness crept in as she confessed her sins which focused on her demanding rather than candidly taking such thoughts captive. He has made this beautiful fence line of border to keep within that which otherwise might be a danger of getting out.
No need of perfection as only he is perfect came the thought as she was reminded of her own borders looking selfishly shaky. You see, she treasured him as one with her but as so many others do, she had not given voice to that as of late. And so she chose, before evening fell, to do just that. Appreciation goes far in the heart of man.
“I appreciate you,” she spoke when he came through the door.
He smiled.
Contentment seeped in as words spoken from Prov. 22:28 stood watch at the border of her heart.
“Do not move the ancient boundary which your fathers have set,” amen.
Kathleen Kjolhaug is a columnist and can be reached at theologyinthetrenches.blogspot.com.
