In today’s technology-driven society, it is easy to turn to a cellphone, video game or computer screen at the first hint of boredom. No one wants to be bored, right? Being bored isn’t fun, so what is the point in allowing boredom?
The point is simple, boredom leads to learning, creativity and productivity. Think back to a time, not that long ago, when we didn’t have technological entertainment instantly available. What did you do when you got bored? You used your critical thinking skills and thought about what to do with your time. Maybe you sat down at the piano in the corner and fostered a love for music. Maybe you picked up a pencil and started drawing or went outside and started a game of pond hockey with the neighbor kids. Perhaps your homework was granted your full attention or you helped prepare dinner for the evening.
What happens when we immediately turn to technology and its instant gratification instead of allowing ourselves, or our children, to sit with boredom? We steal opportunities. Imagine a world where no one starts a conversation just to fill the void; the art of communication is lost. Ponder a world without art or without sports, or even without homecooked food! That may seem like a stretch, but is it really? How do we foster interest in art, sports, or learning to cook if instead of letting our children develop those interests, we hand them a cellphone because “I’m bored?”
I am in no way saying that technology is bad or that kids should have no access to it, I am simply offering the idea that maybe, just maybe, instead of appeasing the need for instant gratification by losing ourselves in technology, we impose limits on ourselves and our children and accept the idea that boredom isn’t only good for us, but it may be necessary for future generations to flourish.
Heather Kantrud is a reporter for the Daily Journal.
