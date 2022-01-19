It’s probably not breaking news to anyone that yoga has been found to have many health benefits. It can improve strength, balance and flexibility, increase energy and help with pain relief (just to name a few).
I’ve been doing yoga casually for years. But, I’ve never dived too deeply into one of the core practices that goes hand in hand with yoga — breath work.
So many people make resolutions or set goals to lose weight or get in shape; but physical wellness doesn’t often happen without mental wellness. The two go hand in hand. Our minds and bodies are connected and intertwined, and it can be easy to forget that.
That’s why, this year, one of the goals I set for myself was to pay more attention to the mental health benefits I could receive through my exercise practices. And breath work has been a part of that.
At the beginning of the year, I began a five-week yoga program, in which the first few minutes of each video consists solely of breath work.
At first, the impatient side of me wanted to breeze through the daily breath work portion of my yoga videos. Let’s get to the real work!
But, after three weeks of doing intentional, concentrated, deep breathing, I’m starting to understand the purpose.
Breath work is believed to help reduce stress levels and feelings of anxiety. Among other benefits, it can boost immune function, respiratory function and help balance blood pressure. Who would have thought that dedicating a little bit of time and focus to the simplest of bodily functions, such as breathing, could have such profound health benefits?
Taking the time to focus on my breathing has made me realize more and more that my physical body is intertwined with my emotional and spiritual self.
In moments of stress, I’ve found myself unknowingly jumping into the breath work that I’ve been practicing. I’ve also noticed that I’m generally breathing more deeply throughout the day. In addition to that, I’ve started to acknowledge and become more aware of the seemingly small, yet ultra powerful actions my body does for me throughout the day.
Our bodies have purpose and power. Yes, yoga is making me stronger and fitter, but the breath work has led me to feel more thankful for every movement that I can make and every breath I take.
It’s so easy to criticize our bodies, point out what is wrong with them or totally ignore them altogether.; but that would be unfair. Our bodies do so much for us on a daily basis and we shouldn’t take them for granted. They walk, run, think, bend, breath, talk, listen and much, much more. How can we ignore such meaningful, incredible bodily functions?
So, if you are trying to be healthier in 2022, don’t forget to take a deep breath, and thank your body for all it has done, can do and will do for you every day.