The cool wetness of a Minnesota morning gives way to the sunshine-filled afternoons that seem to make the leaves glow as they change from green to red, orange and gold. Once night falls, the moon shines bright accompanied by its fall-hued glow. It’s autumn and autum, every year, kicks off a three-season obsession with books, for me.
I couldn’t tell you why I cease to read much during summer months, but it is a pattern that seems to occur every May or June despite my best efforts to keep on reading.
As certain as it is that my reading slows down in the summer, is the certainty that it will pick up as soon as school is back in session. Perhaps it is that first book-order form that comes home from the school that spurs a desire to dig into a good book; or maybe there is some internal alarm clock that keeps me on this cycle. Regardless, it is book season and I am fully in it!
The extent of my reading over the summer was listening to an audio book — “Shadow and Bone” by Leigh Bardugo. The title is the first in a young-adult fantasy series and was chosen as a family-friendly option for our road trip to South Dakota, Wyoming and Medora, North Dakota, this past June. The kids bit hard and were excited to be able to continue diving in with the Netflix series of the same title.
Spoiler alert (kind of) — the Netflix series combines bone “Shadow and Bone” with another of Bardugo’s titles, “Six of Crows.”
Last weekend as we were en route to Wisconsin, we started the second title in the “Shadow and Bone” series, “Seige and Storm.” I was a bit more invested in this one than the rest of the family, so I don’t feel too guilty about continuing the audiobook solo now that we are back at home.
The only other reading I’ve done recently has been directly tied to Lake Country Living Book Club on NABUR, in which we are reading “Keeping Lucy” by T. Greenwood, a title that I am struggling to put down after each week’s reading because I just want to keep going! (If you’re interested in joining in, it is never too late! Hop over to NABUR’s “Book” space to check it out!)
Between listening to “Seige and Storm” and physically reading “Keeping Lucy,” I am already itching to dig into something else. Historically, I stick to reading one book before moving onto the next, but I am really enjoying listening to a book while I drive these past few days. I don’t want to get ahead of the book club with “Keeping Lucy,” so it is time I dig into my ever-growing book stash and start another title in my limited free time.
The question is, with an entire shelf of books I have yet to read, what do I choose? I have tried countless times to make myself a solid reading plan so I don’t end up as one of those people who continues to buy books that never end up getting read. Honestly, I think I just need to ground myself from purchasing any new reading material for the next calendar year. (Let’s be honest, that isn’t very likely to be a successful endeavor.)
In my book-lovers’ opinion, the best route to take may be to prioritize my excitement over certain titles, reading one I am less excited about and than rewarding myself with one that is holding a greater appeal at this point in time. I can’t guarantee that this approach will be any more or less successful than any of the others that I have tried (and failed at) in the past, but it might be worth a try!
Maybe I’ll start with a little Charlotte Bronte. I have had “Jane Eyre” on my shelf for a number of years, but I keep putting it off in the interest of shorter titles. I will still have my audiobooks and book club titles to keep a little bit of variety in my “currently reading” list, so why not start there?
I would love to hear about how you decide what to read next! Head over to NABUR’s book space, which I mentioned earlier, and let me know your methods! While you’re there, feel free to check out the book club posts or throw an option out for our next book club. NABUR is available at nabur.fergusfallsjournal.com and is free to use, regardless of subscription status.
