As restrictions ease, more and more activities are being added to the YMCA schedule. Taylor Giving, the aquatics and sports coordinator, says, “It is a huge thing for people of all ages in the community to be bringing back Y programming. It allows our children and teens to continue to build on and improve their skills and to engage with others. Adults can get back to the sports they love and express their competitive edge. For adults and youth, time at the Y helps them take their mind off work and school and acts as a stress reliever.”
Masks or face shields, covering the nose and mouth, continue to be required at all times. However, members are not letting this stop them from staying active and healthy.
Youth sports
The two programs, “Swim, Sports, and Play” and “Home School Gym and Swim,” have been combined to accommodate home-schooled students as well as students doing distance learning because of the pandemic. Students ages five to 17 are invited to participate.
The first half of each session is held in a gym participating in sports and other activities involving teamwork. The second half is in the pool playing games and learning swimming skills. The meetings are Friday afternoons, 2 to 3:30, Feb. 5 through March 26.
The Itty Bitty Sports series is for girls and boys ages three to seven. It will meet Mondays from 6 to 7pm beginning in February and running through April.
The children will have a chance to play a wide variety of sports; soccer in February, basketball in March and a sports sampler of baseball, floor hockey, and tumbling in April. It is required that a parent accompany their child
Month-long swimming lessons will be running February through May. Classes are 30 minutes long, scheduled Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. There are classes at all levels from 6 months of age to the teens. Swimmers may enroll in more than one session.
The youth basketball clinic gives young children the chance to practice basic fundamentals and skills. In March, the clinic runs Tuesdays from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for preschool through kindergarten and 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for first- and second-graders.
Participants in youth sports are required to wear masks at all times except in the pool. Locker rooms will be open for them. The number using the locker rooms at one time is restricted so there may be some turn-taking.
All these programs are open to members and nonmembers. Check at the front desk of the Y or online at fergusfallsymca.org for fees and registration.
Adult sports
A one-day futsal tourney will be held Feb. 20, 8 a.m. to noon. Futsal is played like soccer but with a smaller ball. There are a maximum of six players on a team; the game is played four on four. The tournament is open to women and men.
A basketball tournament for adults, women and men, is coming Friday, March 19, at 6 p.m. The maximum number on a team is six; play is three on three. Teams can be co-ed.
For both events, players may signup as a team or individually. Nonmembers as well as members are welcome. For more information, the fee schedule, and sign-up go to fergusfallsymca.org or the front desk at the Y.
More programming coming
Starting soon are two yoga classes, one an in-person morning class and the other a virtual yoga class for seniors.
A second session of the popular SAIL class will be offered on Zoom. Designed for people 65 and older, its goals are to improve strength and balance.
For more information or to register for these classes, contact Stacey Vaughn, health and wellness director, at 218-739-4489, ext. 205
Note
“We are seeing members returning excited and ready to get and stay healthy in 2021. While 2020 was challenging for membership, we are still working through bringing it back up. Members are slowly returning as they feel more comfortable and confident in themselves and the facility’s precautions,” is the word from Emily Stawarski, membership and marketing director.
Mary Worner is a past president of Y’s Folks.
