Do we yet realize that America is on its knees and in lockdown?
If those Russian tanks begin rolling down from Canada, what are we prepared to do about it?
Does anyone remember from ninth grade history that Thomas Jefferson said, “every generation must be washed in blood?” (Actually, says Google, “The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots.”) Why did he say that?
Why do we in the Midwest believe most of us never will experience the worst of which humanity is capable? Why do we walk proudly with our wealth and assumed global privilege, oblivious of worldly terrors? How did we get this way? Have we been tested with anything like our grandparents endured? And their grandparents?
Does America love history? Do we think we’re not part of it? Do we no longer recognize evil? Will humanity continue, on occasion, to produce legendary despots? Is this part of human nature? (Genghis Kahn, Caligula, Vlad the Impaler, Napoleon/Hitler/Stalin/etc. Google lists hundreds.) Did the early wars of the 20th century finally defeat evil? Did all of that bring on the end of history?
Is America invincible? Indivisible? Has it not already been invaded from within?
Is Donald Trump here to bring it all down, because of ties with ulterior forces at work to obliterate the U.S. Constitution and give us something else? Are the people of our media unable to realize that their bewilderment with what Trump is doing is entrenched in their own mind-set, disabused that a traitor to his country could possibly be cooperating on a sinister level while he cleans out what’s left of our bankrupt government?
Will we keep it?
Are you thinking right now that it’s unthinkable to believe what I’ve written so far, since we privileged few (historically speaking) are so comfortable here in this last best place? Do we think we are immune from having the experience of evil?
Is our democracy literally bankrupt? Is this what we want? Who wants us to be here?
Why did the Executive Branch keep the corona virus testing narrative according to a conventional, but now disproven assumption, that testing should be limited to people who are already ill, rather than the WHO recommendation to test widely, quickly and often?
Why did Bernie Sanders say, long, long ago, (when I was first searching Goebbels’ writings on Hitler’s speaking style) that, “Donald Trump is an intelligent man?” ( ... or was it “very intelligent?” ...or, “He’s no dummy?”) Do you think Donald Trump is as stupid as he wants you to believe he is?
Does this raving make you uncomfortable?
Do you think I’m creating a conspiracy theory? What’s wrong with a conspiracy theory, if it turns out to be true? Are we afraid to look it in the face?
Why has this plague arrived during the year of our only remaining opportunity to vote out the current executive branch? Why have the bastions of American liberalism become the corona virus hot spots? Is Florida included in that because of dwindling Social Security funding?
In our weakened, vulnerable state, do we now self-exile, exaggerate our disagreements, make up paranoiac theories, fearful of leaving home, and are we yet ripe? Do we think we Indo-Europeans are going to be the last people to take over North America?
Where’s the story going? Where is history taking us? Will we be able to earn back the respect of our allies? Why have so many Americans failed to vote in recent decades? Is it our tendency just to let things go, not pay attention to politics?
Can we keep it?
What’s the average timespan of most democratic governments, according to history?
Is capitalism the best financial system for democracy, or is a socialist model more likely to have well-staffed, over-supplied medical communities without bottom lines, or requiring that we gamble with our choices of health care plans?
Will the federal service agencies survive with another four years of Donald Trump as president? Will we have an election in November? Will our votes be suppressed? When Trump is voted out will he leave? Will he have to be carried out? In a straightjacket, or handcuffs, or on a stretcher?
Do we acknowledge there are people who felt a similar urgency and revulsion about reelecting Barack Obama to four more years?
Do you think you’ll be able to converse with someone from the opposing narrative in the future? Do you think you’ll ever want to? Will American democracy ever again have anything like a common narrative?
Will this pandemic bring us back together? Does a blossoming sense of community hold some answers? Is there democracy in community? Will our Constitution hold?
Does it hang by a thread?
Will we keep it?
Sandra Barnhouse is a local artist, author and retired university publications editor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.