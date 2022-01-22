Eric and I took a road trip recently to visit family, but also to enjoy the exquisite beauty of winter in Minnesota from the comfort of a heated vehicle. As we travelled, I saw a bird that struck me as a bit odd on a snow-covered field. It was dappled gray with some brownish feathers, with long black legs. My first thought is that cranes are long gone! Then I looked again and saw, camouflaged in the snowdrift, a pair of gorgeous white swans. Why was I surprised? There is a part of me that thinks swans migrate. On the other hand, I had to admit to myself that I see and hear swans trumpeting all winter, if only I pay attention. A few days later, I heard a group of trumpeter swans flying over Fergus Falls. Of course, they stay around town because the water is open all winter, but is it this year? Hoot Lake plant closed, so no heat is being pumped into the river and it may be frozen. As of this writing, I haven’t paid any attention to the river as I drive by on my way to the YMCA early in the morning. In my growing up days, that would never happen!
As many of you know, I grew up on the river. Well, I didn’t live on a boat, but you know what I mean. Our back yard was flanked by a narrow gravel “driveway” and the wide placid river meandered along the roadside. Mom, terrified of water, forbade us to even stick our toe into it. She regaled us with stories of murky mud and muck in which we would be mired for life. I was amazed one day when Dad told me he used to swim in the river. Aghast, I asked, “’Didn’t you get stuck in the mud?” Realizing he was giving away a secret, he said he didn’t swim in our part of the river. Laugh out loud, I know better now! I also have a vague recollection of a small hydroplane boat in our backyard, but that was sold when I was very young. I think Mom’s fear of water strongly affected Dad’s decision to sell the boat. But as usual, I digress. We watched the river every day. In the winter you could tell how much you had to bundle up just by seeing the amount of steam rising from the water. If you couldn’t see across, you better dress warm. If the steam was wafting in a southeast direction, be prepared for a strong northwest wind. If waves were traveling against the current, summer or winter, you would know the wind was brisk. Year around, watching the ducks was extremely entertaining. But that’s a whole ‘nother childhood story.
Living by the river in those days we had mostly mallards and after the goose restoration project, an overabundance of Canadian geese. However, I never saw swans until years after moving away from the river. Now we see them nesting in the sloughs bordering Highway 210 just east of town. Wondering why we didn’t see them growing up, I asked Mr. Google. Trumpeter swans, the variety of swans inhabiting this area, were near extinction with only 100 bird south of Canada in the 1930’s. Hunting regulations were put in place to protect them, and in the mid to late 1900s an effort was made to reintroduce them to natural habitat regions including Minnesota. The effort was very successful. Today you see them often flying along highways 59, 210 and of course along any open water in the area.
I learned a wealth of other interesting facts about swans. I think it is common knowledge that they mate for life, but did you know that if a nesting fails, swans have been known to ‘divorce’ to find more successful breeding? Rare but true! Typically monogamous, most swans only mate a second time if their original mate dies. Females are called pens and males, cobs, while the young are cygnets. Cygnets hatch out as grey and will not turn white until they reach their second summer. Reaching sexual maturity at about 2 years of age, they may start pairing, but nesting doesn’t happen until they are 4- to 7-years-old.
Swans, a member of the goose family, are the largest water fowl species in North America. Adult swans weigh up to 30 pounds, can grow to up to 62-inches in length with a 10-foot wingspan. They can fly up to 60 mph, but require a 100-foot runway to launch. At the same time, they can walk a mile on land and can swim about 1.6 mph (for those of you who like statistics). Another bit of interesting trivia is that they can sleep either in water or on land. When they sleep on land they stand on one leg, I wonder why?
As I learned about swans, I realized they have many similarities to human society. They maintain strong family ties and learn from older more experienced swans. Well, I could go on and on about the amazing birds, but it might be better for you to get together with the kids and have fun looking them up. I found my information on the following websites. kidskonnect.com/animals/swan/; allaboutbirds.org/guide/Trumpeter_Swan/photo-gallery; trumpeterswansociety.org