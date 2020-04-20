I do not subscribe to The Daily Journal to read Pat Buchanan. He was Trump before Trump; I remember his presidential run well, and I’ve read his books, and he has been predicting America’s demise for decades. That latest column (April 7) read like sour grapes that he is not able to be in Trump’s stead. He also distorts the Defense Production Act of 1950 as “latent dictatorial powers.” That was passed by Congress, who remains the only body that can officially proclaim war. Congress — the House — asking the president to use the laws at his resources, is entirely proper.
He smears people who go to the beach in times of coronavirus warnings but neglects to mention Fox News, his longtime employer, has been directly responsible for misinforming thousands to millions of people and leading them to believe the pandemic was not serious, and is currently being sued for the harm and deaths that result. The news media should cover all newsworthy material, including Trump’s deranged conferences, but does not have to cover them live and give the president free TV time for his campaigning and other unnewsworthy remarks.
I found his column deliberately demoralizing, cynical, and useless to any reader in surviving this pandemic. I hope you will reconsider his place in the column space you devote to syndicated columnists and publish somebody who is more useful or pleasant reading instead.
Jennifer Phillips
Fergus Falls
