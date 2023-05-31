I love nature photography, especially taking photos of birds. In the past, I have taken pictures and written about trumpeter swans, Canada geese, acorn woodpeckers and bald eagles. So, here comes a new one. While sitting on the top deck of the house where I live, I spotted a flash of white on the belly of two ducks swimming in the pond below. I went to get my camera and took the photo I’ve posted. I had no idea what breed of duck I was looking at, so I went online for an identification. I soon discovered that I was looking at bufflehead ducks. This was a new bird for me, and I was eager to learn more.
Buffleheads are North America’s smallest diving ducks, found near various water bodies. They have a monogamous mating system and can live up to two and a half years in the wild. Their diet consists of invertebrates, mollusks, snails, shrimp, dragonflies, and damselfly nymphs. No need to worry about buffleheads becoming extinct. Researchers estimate there is a worldwide population of about 1.3 million.
Their name, by the way, comes from their head being somewhat like the shape of a buffalo’s head. As I watched this pair of diving ducks, my first question was simply -- what were they doing in this pond about three weeks ago? Being migratory birds, they had stopped for a rest on their long springtime journey to the north. Their range is huge. These two male ducks may have spent their winter as far south as Texas, and might end up spending their summer in a pond, lake, or river as far north as the Canada/Alaska border. That is a distance of 3,000 miles or more. It’s no wonder these ducks needed to rest here in Minnesota.
But how do they find their way? The secrets of their amazing navigational skills aren’t fully understood, partly because birds combine several different types of senses when they navigate. Birds can get compass information from the sun, the stars, and by sensing the earth’s magnetic field. They also get information from the position of the setting sun and from landmarks seen during the day. There’s even evidence that sense of smell plays a role in some birds.
Some species, particularly waterfowl and cranes, follow preferred pathways on their annual migrations. These pathways are often related to important stopover locations that provide food supplies critical to the birds’ survival. Smaller birds tend to migrate in broad fronts across the landscape. Studies have revealed that many small birds take different routes in spring and fall, to take advantage of seasonal patterns in weather and food. So I might not see these buffleheads when they head back south this fall. It is called “Loop Migration.” Their pathway north tends to be farther to the west than their trip back to the south.
Taking a journey that can stretch to a round-trip distance of several thousand miles is a dangerous and arduous undertaking. It is an effort that tests both the birds’ physical and mental capabilities. The physical stress of the trip, lack of adequate food supplies along the way, bad weather, and increased exposure to predators all add to the hazards of the journey.
My buffleheads are gone now. When the temperature reached 70 degrees a couple of weeks ago, they left. I certainly enjoyed watching them on the pond those two weeks while they were resting here. I wish them luck on their long journey north.
