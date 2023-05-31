Bufflehead

Two male bufflehead ducks on their journey north.

 Submitted Ozzie Tollefson

I love nature photography, especially taking photos of birds. In the past, I have taken pictures and written about trumpeter swans, Canada geese, acorn woodpeckers and bald eagles. So, here comes a new one. While sitting on the top deck of the house where I live, I spotted a flash of white on the belly of two ducks swimming in the pond below. I went to get my camera and took the photo I’ve posted. I had no idea what breed of duck I was looking at, so I went online for an identification. I soon discovered that I was looking at bufflehead ducks. This was a new bird for me, and I was eager to learn more.



