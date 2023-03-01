In the current state of entitlist society, where complaining runs rampant and keyboard warriors reign supreme, lives this idea that rules don't apply because, most simply, "I don't want them to."
Recently, someone took to social media to publicly blast a multiple award-winning area business with a very skewed narrative of their experience at the establishment. Of course, their statement didn't include anything that they did wrong because that would defeat the purpose.
There is a deranged masochism that is growing thanks to the ease and "safety" of social media. It involves purposely steering a situation toward the negative, than manipulating the facts to foster a "poor me" victim mentality when its blasted across the interwebs, where there is no one physically present to challenge statements and accusations.
That doesn't even touch the attention-seeking behavior that often leads up to these situations — pouting, threats, passive aggressive statements ... attempts to try and get your way. (The adult version of a temper tantrum, in my opinion.)
Here's the deal — it's your responsibility to act like an adult. It's your responsibility to mold a society that teaches the next generations how to exist in a positive and healthy manner. Stop being a whiner. Accept "no" for an answer. Realize that the rules apply to you. Don't argue for the sake of arguing. Control your temper. Be honest in your storytelling and communication. Give credit where credit is due. Understand that everyone is human and, just like you, everyone has a bad day from time to time.
Have I ever gone to a business and had a bad experience? Absolutely! But guess what, I politely and respectfully notified the manager and the issue was remedied satisfactorily. I didn't demand special treatment or get nasty.
There's a reason for the saying "you catch more flies with honey than vinegar." Be kind humans and you are much more likely to get what you want out of the situation.
We are programmed to believe that rules are in place for a good reason, which oftentimes is where they are rooted; but there are bad rules in place. By all means, question the rules if you feel they are unjust; however, questioning the rules doesn't mean that you will get the outcome you desire, which, in turn, doesn't entitle you to get all up in arms and throw a fit over it. Questioning the rules also doesn't entitle you to a comprehensive history and explanation, either. Remember, not liking the answer provided doesn't give you, or anyone, the right to be a nasty person.
When sharing your experiences with the masses (i.e. social media), remember that your responsibility to society isn't to "spice it up" and cause drama over a fabricated or exaggerated occurrence.
Here's an example. Let's say that I am going out for dinner with 10 friends at a restaurant. The restaurant has to seat us at two tables because they can't seat more than six at their available tables. When it's time to pay for dinner, I let everyone know that I will pay the bill. A few of my friends offer me their coupons for BOGO free entrees, so I hand them to the server along with my payment method. The server informs me that they can only accept one coupon and points out the disclaimer stating as much. I ask why the disclaimer is what it is, but let's be honest — the server didn't decide on the coupon, so they can't answer that question. So, I ask to talk to the manager.
Have you ever been called into the boss' office without knowing why, so you get nervous and border on defensive? That is exactly the position that this server is in now, and I would've been the one responsible for that, because I could have just accepted the disclaimer, which is the same disclaimer applied to everyone else, but instead I chose to press the issue. I can't blame the server for feeling frustrated or irritated, or for the fade of their smile, even though my intentions have nothing to do with them. I just added negativity to their work day.
The manager comes over and asks what they can do and I again question the disclaimer. The manager explains that they have had people abuse coupons in the past, so this was to ensure that they were used appropriately so that the business doesn't suffer when they were simply trying to do something nice for the public by offering them a coupon.
It's decision time. I can either accept the explanation and move along with my evening. I can continue to question the decision, which is just going to frustrate the manager because they already gave an answer, or I can accept the answer. For the purpose of the example, let's say I keep pushing it.
Now the manager is frustrated, but remaining calm. I'm asking to speak to the owner and getting angry, raising my voice and causing a scene because I just want to use multiple coupons even though it states that I am allowed one. I try threatening, saying I would never come eat here again because I couldn't use all the coupons. In other words, because I didn't get my way.
When the manager doesn't budge, I pay my bill and angrily leave, then hop on social media and tell the entire world my story, which looks something like this: I went to eat at The Restaurant and they wouldn't honor my coupons! The server and manager were terrible to deal with! I will never eat there again because it was such an awful experience!
Wait — that isn't how it happened. There are fragments of truth, but that is one seriously manipulated story, right? In fact, reading it seemed a little bit ridiculous, did it not?
That, my friends, is the truth behind so many social media posts you read every day! Snippets of truth shrouded in twisted versions of reality that don't accurately depict the situation.
Conscious societal focus on adjusting our collective behavior to make the world a better place and train up happy and healthy generations through leading by example ... Let's be good humans. All of us.