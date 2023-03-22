I have driven through all 50 states, plus Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, Australia, the Dominican Republic, and eight European countries. But of all the roads I’ve traveled, there is nothing quite as amazing as California’s coastal highway 1.
If you’re out that way, start out in Monterey Bay and visit their Aquarium. With remarkable engineering, an automated system in the Aquarium’s basement pumps up to 2,000 gallons per minute of ocean water into the building. Eventually, the same water that flows into these pipes will fill exhibits that nearly 80,000 plants and animals call home.
Heading south, Highway 1 hugs the coast for miles and miles, and when you’re going through Big Sur, make sure to stop at Pfeiffer Beach. If you visit at low tide, you’ll be able to walk out toward a huge sea stack that’s about 70 or 80 feet high. The remarkable aspect of this giant rock is a large opening (Keyhole Arch) in the middle of it, where the surf comes rushing through. Best time to take pictures is at sunset, when the golden light shines through the opening.
An hour’s drive south of Big Sur, you will come to San Simeon Bay, where there is a walkway that overlooks the beach. The first time I gazed down at the shoreline, I could not believe what I was seeing – hundreds of huge Elephant Seals. Some were just stretched out, perhaps sleeping in the warm sun. Others were frolicking, fighting and even mating.
Known as the Piedras Blancas Rookery, it hosts up to 24,000 Elephant Seals each year, from the baby Elephant Seal to the 5,000-pound adult male. Females weigh in at up to 1,800 pounds and pups are about 70 pounds at birth.
The name “Elephant Seal” comes from the size of the male animal’s nose, which resembles an elephant’s trunk. This bulbous nose, called a “proboscis,” impresses other males who compete for female attention during mating season. It also helps the males sound out loud calls before fighting or challenging another seal. A male’s proboscis starts growing at about five years and develops fully by nine years of age.
Like whalers, people hunted Elephant Seals on the Central Coast from the 18th to the 20th Century. Using their blubber for oil nearly drove the Northern Elephant Seal to extinction. At one point, just one colony of 50 seals remained on Guadalupe Island, off the coast of Baja. With the invention of kerosene in 1846, and with Mexico’s protection of the species in 1922, Northern Elephant Seal numbers climbed. Today, scientists estimate their population to be 225,000 or more.
What can we learn from all this? First, we should not forget that we are connected biologically to all living forms on our beautiful planet Earth. There is a reverence in all that, and back in my days as a teacher, I stressed preservation of all our animal friends. I honor those thousands of volunteers, who have spent time and money preserving our endangered species, like whales, sea turtles, bald eagles, and many other species.
There is a balance in nature that must not be upended. Most notably, we must preserve all natural resources. Through the evolutionary process, creatures alive today are links to a system that has worked for millions of years. We must be dedicated to that process and must not allow greed to dictate selfish choices.
Note: Some data was taken from the Web site titled “California Highway 1 Road Trip.”
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.