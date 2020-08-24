The words came automatically as we observed close-up the ant hills mounting by the day.
“Call the county Extension agent!” I hollered at the exact same moment as my husband. We both looked at each other and stared. I said it first.
“Wait! Do they still have them?” Honestly, neither of us knew the answer. However, our conversation continued.
“Remember the days when you could call and not only were you able to get ahold of a real person, but you knew that person cared? And shortly, thereafter, they’d show up at your door ready and willing to take a look at the problem!”
The last agent we knew was Jim. Jim Stordahl to be exact and a relational problem solver he was. Not only did he show up, but he cared. He’d answer questions, converse about many a topic before heading out to research fully any and all questions we had.
How did we feel about Jim? We felt taken care of.
Speaking of being taken care of, has anyone, as of late, dialed a place of business when you needed to take care of business?
I did. Just the other day I dialed with a simple question to a place from which I was purchasing an item. I had a few questions that needed answering, and it was that simple. I was looking for reassurance that what I had ordered was coming. And so, I called.
It rang and rang and rang some more. Rather than give up by hanging up, I decided to hold on. I held on alright. For two straight hours the daunting music played on as I held on to hope that someone might care enough to pick up on the other end of the line. No one ever did.
As I pondered the situation, I’m not so sure I cared about the merchandise as I much as merely wanting my hope restored. I wanted the assurance that mankind still cared about the questions I had. After all, I grew up in an era where “the customer is always right.” In other words, if we were the ones paying for things, then those from whom we purchased appreciated the business. They appreciated it enough to be gracious if not downright humble that you’d chosen to toss your money their way.
Jim, the county Extension agent, never made us feel as though we were the problem, but rather the reason for his job which was to help solve the problems of others. We loved that about him. We felt valued, and there is great value in that.
It all goes back to the beginning I guess. Genesis 1:27 puts it this say, “So God created man in His own image; in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them.”
Our value begins with the fact that we are made by the hand of the Creator in his image and likeness. That’s how the county Extension agent always treated us, and that’s how all agents working in business could show value…not only seeing others as valued but by treating them in kind as well. Amen.
Kathleen Kjolhaug is a columnist and can be reached at theologyinthetrenches.blogspot.com.
