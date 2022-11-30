Question: In Kansas we can dial *47 to connect to the Kansas Highway Patrol to report non-emergency issues. Things like road hazards, erratic drivers, motorists on the side of the road, etc. This number is *55 in Missouri and *211 in Iowa. Is there a similar number in Minnesota?



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?