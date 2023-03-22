Thumbs down to the recent statement by the Fergus Falls Daily Journal that said, “For the first time in state history, cannabis or recreational marijuana usage may soon be legal.” Cannabis was legal throughout the United States until the 1930s when it became taxed and regulated as a drug. I welcome the debate as to whether or not it should be re-legalized for adults, but let's please be a bit more accurate with our descriptions.



