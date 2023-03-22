Thumbs down to the recent statement by the Fergus Falls Daily Journal that said, “For the first time in state history, cannabis or recreational marijuana usage may soon be legal.” Cannabis was legal throughout the United States until the 1930s when it became taxed and regulated as a drug. I welcome the debate as to whether or not it should be re-legalized for adults, but let's please be a bit more accurate with our descriptions.
Thumbs up to State Senator Jordan Rasmussen (R) for his efforts to repeal the Minnesota Social Security tax. Imposing a tax on people who are elderly and or disabled is just cruel and unusual punishment, or at least it would be if I were a Supreme Court justice. The old adage about death and taxes is, alas, true but imposing burdens onto people whose lives are probably already quite difficult seems to me to be something that liberals would not want to do.
Thumbs up to State Representative Tom Murphy (R) for his support of public money for the Parkers Prairie Veterans Memorial Park. When the weather is a wee bit nicer I often take walks on the path where the park would be located. It would be nice to have a nice place to sit down and think deep thoughts about the sacrifices made by all our nation's veterans and, yes, their families.
Last, but not least, a big thumbs down to the Democrats and Republicans who are supporting a bill that would make it harder for serious third-party candidates to be listed on the ballot.
Today, when a party earns 5% of the vote in a statewide election, it no longer has to go through a cumbersome petitioning process. This is actually higher than most other states, but it has kept the number of major parties in Minnesota at a manageable level.
The proposal seeks to raise the party threshold to 10%, which would probably be as burdensome to freedom as the social security tax is on elderly and disabled people if you are a Republican, or, if you are a Democrat, someone in the legislator proposed that LGBTQ people could get married only if 10% of their family and future inlaws approved of the union.
