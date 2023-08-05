On July 26, a special day, I returned to Camp Wilderness north of Park Rapids and visited the Delaware campsite. That was my first campsite as a member of Our Lady of Victory Boy Scout Troop 312 in 1959, when Tom Donoho was our scoutmaster.
Amazing is that the same name is used 64 years later. The camp sign, of course, has been changed periodically over the years.
I was also at Camp Wilderness again in 1960 and in the early 1990s, both summer and winter, when sons Mark and Paul also were Boy Scouts and loved Camp Wilderness as well.
Accompanying me to Camp Wilderness on July 26 was Dick Barsness, former scoutmaster for OLV Troop 312. Before visiting the Delaware campsite we made the long trek down to the waterfront and visited the new amphitheater that overlooks Bad Axe Lake.
We both remembered amphitheater campfires from prior years. That’s where scouts for many decades have sung words to the Wilderness Camp Alma Mater, “Deep among the pines and birches, lies the camp we love, here we hike and camp together, beneath the stars above.”
Camp Wilderness has been enjoyed by scouters from Otter Tail County for many decades. Today there are two camps, one for Boy Scouts and the other for Cub Scouts.
The late Dr. Norman Baker of Fergus Falls is considered the father of Camp Wilderness, which began operations northeast of Park Rapids in 1946. He also was instrumental in helping to start Maplewood State Park five miles east of Pelican Rapids near South Lake Lida.
People young and old alike, after first traveling by vehicle down the winding road into Camp Wilderness, long remember the wooden signs describing the 12 points of the Scout Law: Trustworthy, Loyal, Helpful, Friendly, Courteous, Kind, Obedient, Cheerful, Thrifty, Brave, Clean and Reverent.
Camp Wilderness provides youth members, their families and volunteer leaders with memorable experiences in scouting. We cherish wonderful times among those pines and birches.
Final summer weeks at Pebble Lake beach
Take the opportunity, if you haven’t already, to relax some early evening at the Pebble Lake beach just two miles south of Fergus Falls. Take a quick swim, relax in a folding chair, take a short hike up the hill and stay around for a beautiful sunset.
At many Minnesota lakes, including Pebble Lake, there are only about two months of warm water for swimming. Certain years might provide two additional weeks when the summer heat could extend into late August.
Very rarely is the water warm enough to swim following Labor Day.
Baby boomers now in their retirement years note major changes at Pebble Lake since they were kids in the 1950s and 1960s.
With many more people than today using the Pebble Lake beach, the length of the swimming area was twice what it is today, and further into the lake itself. For many years, lifeguards would man a rowboat between a raft and diving tower. Two other lifeguards would position themselves at the west and east docks.
The old bath house (changing rooms) on the east end of the beach, where there also was a concessions stand, is just a memory for some people still living in the Fergus Falls area.
Back then the lifeguards, who also were swim instructors, worked for summer recreation director Oats LeGrand. In 1962, the Pebble Lake summer concession workers were the Beck twins, Chuck and Dick.
No longer do passenger trains travel on the north side of Pebble Lake, which we could see off in the distance from the Pebble Lake swimming beach until 1971. Today, the rails are gone and we now have the Central Lakes trail for walkers, runners and cyclists.
Take the time to enjoy Pebble Lake beach sometime this month. This is your final opportunity this summer.