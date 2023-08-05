On July 26, a special day, I returned to Camp Wilderness north of Park Rapids and visited the Delaware campsite. That was my first campsite as a member of Our Lady of Victory Boy Scout Troop 312 in 1959, when Tom Donoho was our scoutmaster.



