Let’s pretend that you and I are driving around with a guy we’ll call Snapper. You mention that your nephew is in New York studying ballet dancing, and Snapper asks, “Is he gay?” I tell you about my Jewish friend who is a lawyer, and Snapper says, “Be careful — he’s only interested in your money.” We drive by two black teenagers standing on a street corner, waiting for a bus, and Snappers says, “I’ll bet they’re selling dope.”
We hear that kind of talk all the time–folks like Snapper making snap judgements about people based on how they dress, their religious or political beliefs, and most harmfully, their skin color. Those negative, stereotypical judgements ignore the very soul of our fellow human beings. And it gets worse. People make generalizations about whole groups of people, without considering the diverse values and talents of each person within that group.
Unique people make life interesting and full of surprises. Notice the lady in the photograph. Her name is Mary Therese. I met her at Phelps Mill for a photoshoot with Lee Hamness, a buddy of mine, whom I first met three years ago. When Lee told me that Mary Therese was a biker, it caught my interest. No, she doesn’t fit the stereotype of a rowdy gal doing shots and beers in a country biker bar. So, before you make any snap judgements, let’s hear what she has to say.
I asked Mary Therese to tell me about herself. She said, “I grew up in St. Paul with two older brothers, who got to do all of the ‘boy stuff’ while I had to be the girl. They rode motorcycles, not me. I was interested in being outside–camping, swimming, getting dirty in the mud, but I also had a great interest in reading and school. I have an undergraduate degree in communication disorders and a master’s degree in speech/language pathology. I've worked as a speech/language pathologist mainly with middle school students, but have also spent time in rehab clinics. I spent several years working in schools on U.S. military bases around the world until I landed back in Minnesota.”
Do you see what I’m talking about? She is not the negative stereotype of a biker. I wanted to hear more about her interest in riding a bike. She explained, “I started riding a motorcycle when I met my husband in 2001. He was an avid rider and he encouraged me to get my own bike to join him, and for that, I am forever thankful. My favorite ride was, and still is, packing up the bike with camping gear and taking off on a road trip. I love being outside all day, dealing with whatever weather comes along, meeting characters along the way, and taking the slow roads through small towns.”
She continued, “When I have joined riding groups, the only thing that mattered was if you can safely ride. No one asked about where you live, occupation, family, etc. Nothing mattered but riding — all brothers and sisters on bikes with differences set aside. When I ride down a country road on my bike, I feel like I am part of the landscape. In order to be safe, riding pushes me to be extremely aware of sights, sounds, movements, smells, everything around me. I don't think about anything else but riding. My mind is clear.”
Lee told me about the tragic loss of her husband. I asked her if she minded telling me about him. She agreed and spoke in a thoughtful voice, “My husband died suddenly two years ago while playing outside, doing something he loved. I like to say that he died happy. He was a Buddhist and he tried to teach me to slow down and enjoy the time we have. Whenever I ride, I give thanks to him for this gift. I can still see his big purple bike ahead of me.”
I asked her about her approach to life. Her message is a lesson for all the narrow-minded Snappers out there. “I believe that down deep, all people of our world are more alike than different, and I try my best to see others as brothers and sisters. I try to live with kindness and compassion.” Well said, Mary Therese. And to my readers, stay tuned for my profile of Lee Hamness, which will run in two weeks. He’s an amazing guy!
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.
