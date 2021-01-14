On Jan. 6, a mob of deluded Americans attacked the United States Capitol. They were egged on by the president and he was aided in that effort by our democratically elected representative Michelle Fischbach, who just days before had taken the oath to protect the Constitution of the United States .
I watched with horror as the event took place. I saw the artwork, historical statues and offices defaced by people who were lied to about the lawful presidential elections and urged to “fearless” acts in order for the sitting president to question, to harass and to stop the legitimate votes that would bring an end to his reign.
If there were “too many allegations raised about the election,” how did Fischbach get elected? How about the other 144 Republican dissidents? How did they get elected?
Amazingly, after all that, after police with drawn guns guarded the doors to the House chamber so Fischbach could scramble to safety, after blood was shed, she voted to overturn the legitimate votes for the new president. Yes, it’s those darned allegations! When Fischbach took the oath, did she realize that supporting the election of people you disagree with is part of supporting the Constitution?
Those who voted for pretender Fischbach must surely be shaking their heads in dismay at their own part in replacing her honorable predecessor, Collin Peterson, who served with distinction for 30 years, often voting against his own party in order to fulfill his duty to honor his constituents and thus serve and protect the Constitution.
Jeanne Johnson
Alexandria
