M
any area residents remember the years following World War II when the Carlisle Store was the center of activity in the small farming community just northwest of Fergus Falls.
Those were the days when drivers passed through Carlisle along the old Highway 52, prior to the construction of Interstate 94.
The history of the store was chronicled by the late Jorolf Ronnevik who farmed near Carlisle.
The store was built in 1916.
“This was the primary grocery store for area farm families,” Ronnevik wrote. “There also were some hardware items sold, among them forks, hoes, nails, bolts and files.”
Ronnevik, of Norwegian descent, farmed near Carlisle and lived on the family farm for 61 years. He was 103 when he died in 2019.
Speaking and reading Norwegian along with translating many of his father’s writings from Norwegian to English were very important to him.
“Shopping was different in the early days of the Carlisle Store,” Ronnevik said. “We would often hand our grocery list to the storekeeper who then filled the order.”
Jorolf remembered when, as a young man, his parents sent him to the Carlisle Store. He walked from the farm, carrying a few dozen eggs in a basket that was exchanged for some grocery items.
“Eggs, for most of the farmers, were the main source of grocery money,” wrote Ronnevik. “When we needed kerosene, for lamps and lanterns, the storekeeper took our can out to the shed behind the store to fill it from a barrel.”
A gas pump was installed in front of the store.
“This was a hand-operated pump that pumped the gas into the 10-gallon glass tank at the top of the pump,” said Ronnevik. “Then the gas would flow by gravity through a hose into the parked auto.”
The tank was marked with 1-gallon increments so it was easy to see exactly how much was sold.
“Over the years the post office in Carlisle added to the incomes of the storekeepers,” noted Ronnevik. “The storekeeper was also the postmaster or postmistress. This also brought the post office boxholders to the store which helped business.”
Carlisle Store business was good into the 1950s, but changes were taking place. Kerosene was no longer needed and a nearby filling station took over the gas business in Carlisle.
In 1960 Oliver Teterud took over ownership of the store and ran it until 1973. That year the final owners became Art and Jeanette Amundson.
Chain stores in nearby Fergus Falls lured more and more customers from Carlisle. The final blow came with the closing of the Carlisle post office.
The Amundsons closed their business in 1983. They sold the building to Dennis and Dorothy Madsen who transformed the structure into a house.
The Carlisle Store, however, was never forgotten.
The Carlisle Hall and Farmers Club
Jorolf Ronnevik recalled that on a site about 50 yards east of the present hall stood another Carlisle Hall that for many years was the center of the community. This was a concrete building constructed from blocks made in Elizabeth.
It was in the old building where the Carlisle Band gave concerts, meetings for Carlisle 4-H took place and where the Carlisle Farmers Club gathered.
The Farmers Club was a forum for debates and speeches. Speakers included political candidates, attorneys, school administrators, county agents, businessmen and pastors.
Music was a big part of every meeting. There also were archery demonstrations and others performed magic tricks. Charles Beck of Fergus Falls demonstrated the art of painting.
The age of television led to the demise of the Farmers Club. Improved automobiles made it easier to go elsewhere for entertainment.
The old hall lives on. That’s because the new hall has maple flooring that came from the old hall as well as the roll-up stage curtain. Advertising blocks on the curtain surround a large central picture of a cowboy on a horse.
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears in the Weekend Edition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.