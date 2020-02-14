You need to start at your precinct caucus if you want to help decide the politics of your county or assist in deciding the candidates for your state and federal legislatures. The caucus is your grass-roots one and only way to help decide what candidates will run for your party’s various elected leadership positions. The caucus is the first step in a series of meetings to endorse candidates, propose changes in your party’s platform, and select delegates to move up from level to level. If you don’t want to become more involved, nor attend further meetings, you absolutely can just come to the caucus, and you will be heard at your local level.
The precinct caucus is a meeting which will probably include short speeches by local or state officials, as well as possibly short talks by candidates for contested races. Concerns will be written into resolutions that caucus attendees would like to see added to your party platform. These might bring up issues to be discussed further. There will possibly be handouts telling what your local party has accomplished in the past year, what they plan for this year, invitations to your county convention, upcoming events, etc. If you become a delegate for your city or township, you will then be able to vote at your county convention coming up soon. If you become an alternate at caucus, and take the place of a delegate not at the later convention, you will also be able to vote. Elections will be held for precinct officers. The caucus is where you start the process to become involved in the decision- making of your party. If you are not involved in the caucus this February, and later decide you would like to be involved in choosing candidates, or want to vote in conventions, you will have to wait until the next caucus two years from now. You can’t jump into the process after the fact. You must start at the caucus level.
Precinct caucuses are held Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. People are invited to come around 6:30 p.m. to register and visit before the caucus officially begins at 7 p.m. Caucuses are separated by political party. Both major Minnesota parties, Democrats and Republicans, have seven caucus sites around Otter Tail County: Battle Lake, Fergus Falls, Henning, New York Mills, Pelican Rapids, Perham and Parkers Prairie. The address of the caucus location, and what townships are included in each of them, can be found online. Democrat: dfl.org/localunit/ottertail/ website or Facebook Otter Tail County DFL. Republican: ottertailcountyrepublicans.com/ website or Facebook Republican Party of Otter Tail County.
Traditionally, the informal presidential straw poll was held as part of the caucus. This year it has been replaced by a presidential primary on Tuesday, March 3. A primary is a voting event, not a meeting. The Republicans will vote for Donald Trump to show how much they support him. The Democrats will vote to decide who they want to represent them against President Trump. These are the only two parties that decided to participate in the Minnesota primary this year. To vote in this primary, you will decide to vote as a Democrat or a Republican. The two parties are on separate ballots. There is a deadline for each party to place their candidates on the ballot. After the deadline, the ballot cannot be changed, so some of the Democrats on the ballot have already pulled out of the race. This means you will need to decide which person you like best out of the remaining candidates, although you are allowed to vote for someone who has pulled out. To vote, you will go to your regular polling location.
Save the dates! Feb. 25 for the caucus - getting together with like-minded people who live right in your area. March 3 for presidential primary, where you vote for the presidential candidate you like best. Unless you love things just the way they are, in which case you can stay home instead. But don’t complain later!
Marcia Huddleston is deputy chair of the Republic Party of Otter Tail County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.