According to Cornell Law School, “the phrase caveat emptor is Latin for ‘let the buyer beware.’ A doctrine that often places on buyers the burden to reasonably examine property before purchase and take responsibility for its condition. Especially applicable to items that are not covered under a strict warranty.”
We often hear about good deals online or through new technology like auction apps or the like, for everything from cars, trucks and recreational vehicles to gaming systems.
While going to websites and smartphone apps like these, we often think of the convenience and the ease of purchasing something without all the hassle.
With a major purchase however, the dynamics change considerably. We’re not talking about buying a blender here, folks.
Most major retailers in our modern world have a very extensive and prominent web presence. However, others have popped up in recent years that have been controversial with their sales approach and how they do business.
To be fair, our way of life would probably not be the same as we know it now without companies like Amazon, Ebay and so forth.
In a very recent major purchase of a vehicle I made however, I initially thought it was a great deal and a great product by all accounts. The company’s reputation seemed satisfactory and came with rave reviews from previous customers. They even claimed to perform a 180 point inspection of each vehicle before it ever left to be delivered to a customer.
I thought the initial buying process went rather smoothly with all financials being completed online with great support by telephone if a person needed it.
From the get go, there was one snag after another. First, they indicated the vehicle would be delivered in roughly two weeks. Two weeks however, turned into four or five.
Finally, after the vehicle was eventually delivered, not more than three weeks later mechanical and electrical issues started to surface, which unfortunately continue to the present day.
The one really smart thing I did do however, was purchase any and every warranty the company offered. If I had not, I’m sure I would have been stuck with enormous repair bills that I may not have been able to cover into the several thousands of dollars.
So fortunately in my case, most, if not all the issues are being covered by the extended warranties in place. More exasperating however, is how much time I’ve had to waste being on hold waiting to talk to someone about the myriad of problems. Time that I could have spent doing something more productive.
Some things are just better to purchase locally or regionally depending on your preferences, but the point is, you’re actually meeting someone in person and looking them straight in the eyes when the deal is being consummated. You’re kicking the tires, looking under the hood. If something is terribly wrong you can walk away or make arrangements to have whatever is wrong to be corrected before you make the purchase, or just accept the deficits with full knowledge before you sign the dotted line.
I do not claim, nor will I ever be a financial genius, but I cannot see how a business model like this could be sustainable. Maybe they already know that and have already secured beachfront property in the Cayman Islands. Just sayin’.