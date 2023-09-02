Gotcha! CBAM is not one of those crazy expletives in a Batman cartoon, but it is a very important economic strategy called a Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism. A CBAM has long been supported by Citizens’ Climate Lobby and other environmental groups for its ability to level the playing field when it comes to trade and environmental standards. The CBAM imposes a fee on companies from countries with lower environmental standards on greenhouse gas emissions from carbon intensive goods such as aluminum, cement, crude oil, fertilizer, iron, steel and plastic. This incentivizes those countries to improve their standards in order to avoid paying the fee. It also would grant a refund to those companies (in the US, for example) who have had to spend money on decreasing their emissions, as compared to their trading partners; again, leveling the playing field. This also decreases the temptation for US companies to move operations to countries with lower environmental standards, because they would be reimbursed for the increased costs incurred due to regulations. The US has fairly strict environmental standards compared to many other countries, so initially this type of legislation would most likely work in our favor. Although as some of our European trading partners move quickly to renewable energy sources, we could incur some fees if we are not keeping up to their standards. This provides an incentive for all nations to play by the same rules, and set the same bar when it comes to greenhouse gas emissions. Trade is one of the best tools we have to encourage other countries (ie. China) to reduce their emissions.
The PROVE IT Act is one way to start this process. It has recently been introduced in the Senate by Chris Coons (D-Del.) and Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.). The PROVE IT Act does not establish a carbon border adjustment mechanism, but it would lay the foundation for one by requiring the Department of Energy to begin reporting on the national “average production emissions intensity of certain products for the US and other countries.”
Whether we like it or not, the European Union, the largest foreign market available to US producers, will begin its own CBAM on imports this year, based on its existing carbon price. The EU will start with a reporting requirement (which is why the PROVE IT Act is so important), and then will move to impose a fee in 2026. It is important that the U.S. not be left behind as other countries move in this direction.
If you like legislation that is bi-partisan and practical, this may be one you can get behind! Currently there are eight co-sponsors: Four Republican, thre Democrats and an Independent. Currently, it is not co-sponsored by either of our MN Senators, so feel free to reach out to them if you find yourself in support of some common sense legislation. Holy CBAM, Batman!!
