Gotcha! CBAM is not one of those crazy expletives in a Batman cartoon, but it is a very important economic strategy called a Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism. A CBAM has long been supported by Citizens’ Climate Lobby and other environmental groups for its ability to level the playing field when it comes to trade and environmental standards. The CBAM imposes a fee on companies from countries with lower environmental standards on greenhouse gas emissions from carbon intensive goods such as aluminum, cement, crude oil, fertilizer, iron, steel and plastic. This incentivizes those countries to improve their standards in order to avoid paying the fee. It also would grant a refund to those companies (in the US, for example) who have had to spend money on decreasing their emissions, as compared to their trading partners; again, leveling the playing field. This also decreases the temptation for US companies to move operations to countries with lower environmental standards, because they would be reimbursed for the increased costs incurred due to regulations. The US has fairly strict environmental standards compared to many other countries, so initially this type of legislation would most likely work in our favor. Although as some of our European trading partners move quickly to renewable energy sources, we could incur some fees if we are not keeping up to their standards. This provides an incentive for all nations to play by the same rules, and set the same bar when it comes to greenhouse gas emissions. Trade is one of the best tools we have to encourage other countries (ie. China) to reduce their emissions.



