I am writing this on April 25, 2023, a special day for me. Exactly six years ago, April 25, 2017, my first article was published in the Fergus Falls Daily Journal. I had recently sold my little farm in Pennsylvania and moved back to the state where I was born, good old Minnesota. In fact, I am now living about 25 miles from where my four grandparents settled when they emigrated from Norway in the 1870s and early 1880s.
Celebrating six years writing for the Daily Journal
- By Ozzie Tollefson The Lone Driver Notebook
