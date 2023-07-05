Watermelon, corn, barbecue, fair foods, ice cream! Patriotism tastes just like childhood nostalgia, doesn’t it? Seems to celebrate the 4th of July, there’s always something deep-fried, fruity, meaty, sugary, cold or juicy out there for all tastes and diets (or diet-breaking.)
The New World’s bounty revolutionized world cuisine: the tomato has put down roots in Italy for good. Before the tomato- ahimè ! Italians struggled with only broths, fish sauce, citrus, cheese, and mushrooms for flavor. Imagine Indian, Thai and other curries before chili peppers! Or oaty Ireland pre-potato!
Today, global taste has become rather Americanized, for good or bad. So how does the 4th of July compare for celebrating America’s indigenous food heritage? Well ... Corn aka maize is fully native. Butter is not. Watermelon was first cultivated over 5,000 years ago in North Africa and soon spread to the Mediterranean and Europe. After millennia, it found a golden land of opportunity.
Mark Twain wrote in Pudd’nhead Wilson: “The true Southern watermelon is a boon apart … It was not a Southern watermelon that Eve took: we know it because she repented.”
German-Americans brought over hamburgers, frankfurters, and weiners. It’s thought “hot dog” may have come from a German vendor selling “dachshund sausages” in New York City in 1860. Bratwurst and cheddarwurst, obscure in the South, are quite popular in Minnesota.
Barbecue originates from the Arawak “barbacoa.” The Taino of the Caribbean (including Puerto Rico) were observed drying meat in the sun, on small racks over smoky fires to drive away eager bugs and impart delicious flavor; a tried and true idea worldwide. The Spanish smoked salted hams. The Polynesians cooked whole pigs in a smoky pit-- called kalua in Hawaii.
The difference might have been that the Taino had no pigs so were smoking small meats, with different woods, plus a dry spice rub with chili peppers, imparting an incredible flavor unlike ham? The word “barbacoa” arrived into Spanish, likely inspiring the English “barbecue.”
Barbecue accordingly means different things in different regions-- leading to sporadic chest-pounding arguments between aficionados over just what “true barbecue” is. Beef-raising Texans declare: beef, smoked, no sauce, no lies. Historical hog-raising South Carolinans insist it’s spice-rubbed and slow cooked pork, larded with vinegar-based BBQ sauce.
Others, quietly enjoying their burger, beans, or veggies with BBQ sauce in open defiance of the gods of barbecue mutter: “Snobs. It’s really anything you put BBQ sauce on to cook, period.”
If you can take the heat, try jerk chicken from Jamaica, or Pollo al horno from Puerto Rico. I did just that one memorable 4th July weekend on the National Mall, when the Smithsonian Folklife festival celebrated the Caribbean. The pricey food stalls had long lines, hundreds-deep, but nobody came away sad for the wait. Another delicious if mellower cousin would be India’s yogurt-marinated tandoori chicken which includes cayenne pepper, a nod to the original barbacoa.
For colder joys on hot days- there’s ice cream and frozen pops! Frozen desserts similar to sorbets date to 550 BC in Persia. Roman, Chinese and Japanese records also mention cold desserts. India though may lay claim the first pre-ice cream, called kulfi, thanks to ice delivered by nomads!
For centuries Indians would sweeten and flavor milk, (traditional flavors are rose, mango, saffron, pistacho, cream), slow cook with constant stirring to evaporate and caramelize it (not as deeply as dulce de leche) then pack the kulfi in metal cones and covered with ice to chill it. Kulfi is not whipped so it is harder, similar to frozen custards, and melts slower than ice cream.
Europeans did something similar with frozen custards for a while. True ice cream became possible only once people learned adding salt or saltpeter to water/ice packed around the buckets would draw the heat away to superchill it. The first ice cream cafe opened in Paris in 1686. By 1718, the first ice cream recipe was published in English. By 1744, strawberry ice cream was being eaten in America. Several of our founding fathers regularly ate and served ice cream.
I loved elephant ears as a child, preferring it to its lacier cousin, the funnel cake, of Pennsylvania Dutch origin -- but only to eat on the 4th of July. Elephant ears (similar to the beaver tails of Canada), arose in Native American cooking, borne of a historical need to survive on commodity boxes containing wheat, lard, sugar, food alien to the traditional diet. Thus, this tasty frybread symbolizes creativity, adaptability and survival-- plus enough calories to fill a moose.
We commemorate the 4th of July with a culinary melange of new and old, elaborate and simple, immigrant and native. It’s a wonderful time to savor the rich iterations of being American and to honor new Americans celebrating with us.