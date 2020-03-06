Data from the census will determine how much federal taxes Minnesotans paid will return to Minnesota to fund schools, infrastructure repairs, transportation planning, Medicare, energy assistance, civil rights and advocacy programs, and more. It’s also critical for representation, as Minnesota could possibly lose one of our eight congressional districts. This would mean that our representatives would have larger geography in their district boundaries. It also would mean that our representation at the state level could be from a suburban location and have a much more divided loyalty in terms of rural/metro issues.
Here is what you (yes, you!) can do to help make a big impact on increasing Minnesota’s response rate.
Fill out your census form as soon as you are notified. Residents will begin receiving their notice after March 12, which will invite them to fill out their census form online. Yes, that’s right, this is the first year we will be able to submit our information online—and it’s secure! If you’re not comfortable with online submission or lack access to the internet, the notice also will list a number to call to provide your answers to a census worker over the phone. Still unsure? You can call to request a paper form be sent out to you. If you have questions, stop into your local library, where staff will be happy to assist you. Lastly, if the census hasn’t heard from you, they will send a census staff member to your door to collect your information in person.
Tell your friends, neighbors, relatives, and strangers how important the census is to our community. Stuck in line? Talk about the census—every person counted brings about $28,000 into Minnesota. Tempted to talk about the weather? Ask whether they’ve completed the census yet. Waiter asks if you need anything? Tell him you need him to fill out his census form. Someone asks you about sports? Tell them that Minnesota is “No. 2” in census response rates, and we’re losing to Wisconsin.
Hashtag on social media. I know, hashtags are scary (and soon to go out of fashion), but #EveryoneCounts in #Census2020. #WeCountMN!
If you have five or more hours a week and would like to earn some extra money, apply for a Census job. Current openings pay $19 per hour and include paid training and mileage reimbursement. Learn more at 2020census.gov/jobs.
The census is a critical part of the U.S. government. Please help Minnesota be the most responsive state in the nation (and finally beat Wisconsin)!
Jill Amundson
Complete Count committee member and rural Minnesota cheerleader
