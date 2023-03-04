The Central Lakes Trail, in addition to walkers, dogs, bike riders and cross country skiers, is also a trail for snowmobilers.
Phyllis and Dick Rossow of rural Rothsay informed me that the Central Lakes Trail is part of the Grant in Aid trail system known as Corridor 7. This allows snowmobiles to traverse the state without trailering.
The Otter Country Trail Association (OCTA) maintains the portion that extends near Melby, south of Ashby, to just north of Vergas near the Otter Tail County/Becker County line.
This trail goes along the east side of Maplewood State Park, east of Edwards, to the Fergus Falls area and onward to Dalton.
Other trail associations and snowmobile clubs maintain the trail to the north and south of Otter Tail County,
“It’s nice to see the old Great Northern railroad bed continuing to be used and useful year-round,” Phyllis Rossow says.
Dick Rossow has operated a snowmobile trail groomer for OCTA for many years. This season he’s been putting in 30 to 40 hours a week on portions of this trail as well as trails in the Cormorant, Dunvilla, Erhard, Pelican Rapids, Rothsay and Foxhome areas.
Other OCTA operators groom trails in the Underwood, Battle Lake, Clitherall and Inspiration Peak areas. That’s a total of about 300 miles.
Thoughts about Jimmy Carter
As I write this on Mar. 1, former President Jimmy Carter is at peace before leaving this world.
He will be remembered more for what he did after leaving office, in 1981. Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, helping low-income people worldwide to build and buy their own homes.
Over the years Jimmy Carter became beloved all around the world.
As president, Carter mediated the 1978 Camp David Accords, which ended the war between Israel and Egypt.
He was president when our two sons were born. I later received two complimentary photos from the Carter Presidential Library in Georgia for their school three-ring binders.
“Jimmy Carter was a role model for all of us,” said a friend of mine.
School rope climbs built confidence
Many male baby boomers who attended the old Washington Junior High on the north side of downtown Fergus Falls recall rope climbs as part of physical education taught by Oats LeGrand.
Oats taught the reach, lift and clamp technique in order to climb up a rope 20 feet in height in the boys gym on the east side of the school near Cavour Avenue.
After reaching up on the rope, a climber would lift his knees to the chest and then clamp down the right foot on top of the left foot. To make this technique work, the rope needed to be on top of the left foot.
Others would secure the rope between one’s ankles and/or knees. This was followed by another segment of reach, lift and clamp. And so on up the rope.
On the way down, in order to avoid rope burns, students were told to lean back, loosen feet, keep both hands on the rope and slide down in a controlled manner.
Classmates who later enter military service say the rope climbs under the supervision of LeGrand served them well during basic training.
Oats made sure there were a variety of activities as part of physical education.
“He was firm but caring and was a source of encouragement,” said Bruce Ritchey, a 1966 Fergus Falls High School graduate, now retired and living in Austin, Texas. “Oats, as a junior high football and basketball coach, challenges us to be responsible sports team members.”
Sadly, a fire destroyed the old junior high in 1967. A middle school was built at what was formerly the old fairgrounds. Later, the new facility was remodeled into Kennedy Secondary School for both middle school and senior high students.