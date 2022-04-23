Did you know that the Central Lakes Trail starts right here in Fergus Falls?
The trail is a paved walking/ biking trail that could start an interesting journey and is built on an abandoned former railroad route with the trailhead starting just adjacent to State Highway 210.
The Central Lakes State Trail is a 55 mile stretch that runs through three counties and ten communities, ultimately ending in Osakis in Douglas County.
Getting out in nature is very beneficial and even walking a small portion of the Central Lakes Trail could be a good way to help improve physical and mental health.
There are many diverse landscapes along the way from prairie grasslands to forested areas, plus agricultural areas with many farms and ranches dotting the landscape. The trail even passes through Alexandria by the statue of Big Ole the Viking, near the Kensington Runestone Museum.
If a person is even more adventurous, the Central Lakes State Trail connects to the Lake Wobegon Regional Trail. in Osakis. The Lake Wobegon Trail is a 46 mile, paved trail that leads into the town of St. Joseph.
According to the trail’s official website, the corridor that the trail is built upon was purchased by the state in 1992. At the time and over the years, Douglas and Otter Tail Counties worked with local volunteers and the Minnesota Departments of Transportation and Natural Resources to finance construction of the trail. Federal Intermodal Surface Transportation Efficiency Act Funds and State of Minnesota Regional Trail Grant Funds provided the bulk of the 3.2 million dollars needed to construct the trail.
The official site also documents that the project took a total of twelve years to complete and involved many partners from the National Rails to Trails Conservancy, the Bikes Belong Coalition Chambers of Commerce & Service Clubs Township & City Governments, along with other private foundations and local businesses cycling enthusiasts from communities all along the corridor. The Central Lakes Trail was dedicated in August 2005 with celebration rides originating in Osakis and Fergus Falls. The riders met at Central Park in Alexandria for a ribbon cutting ceremony. The trail work was officially completed in August 2007.
The region is also known for its unique geographic features around Lake Christina, including the Seven Sisters Prairie on the north side of the lake, which is a group of seven, glacially-produced knolls. Lake Christina is an important stop for many species of waterfowl during migration. In the summer, the developed trail is popular for hiking, running, bicycling and in-line skating. Winter uses offer snowmobiling opportunities.
More info, maps and route suggestions for the trail can be found at centrallakestrail.com.