I was recently asked, had I known what teachers have to go through these days, would I have gone through with getting my science teaching degree four years ago and pursued a job in education.
The definite answer to that is, yes.
There has been a lot of talk about how bad teachers have it right now, trying to instruct students during a pandemic. Facebook is filled with memes that reflect woes teachers face in the classroom. One of my favorites goes as follows:
“Admin in 2020: Please be prepared to teach online, in person, both simultaneously, on a moving train, while juggling, in a burning building, under the sea, during a wrestling match with a T-Rex, as a hologram and riding a unicorn. Also be safe and we value you.”
Frankly, it’s not that bad.
At the school where I teach, we are still in person. In other words, I am still driving to school every day, teaching students in a classroom. That doesn’t mean it has been a normal year, of course. I have three students who have chosen to do distance learning, which means I have to make sure they get the assignments and instruction either by posting the information online or mailing it to them.
Throughout the year, we have had students temporarily do distance learning because they have either contracted COVID-19 or been exposed to someone who had COVID-19. So every day we have an updated “distance learning” list. I’m teaching five different classes and, typically, the list of quarantined temporary distance learners tends to focus on a particular class. Right now, I have 10 students missing in one class, while in another class every student is in school.
All of this distance-to-in-person movement means that I have been fully educated in the use of Google Classroom. Everything has to be posted online, with all of the appropriate attachments and links, along with clear, concise instructions.
It also means that, dirty little secret, teachers no longer can prepare day to day. I’m planning at least a week ahead, which I should have been doing anyway.
Of course, the pandemic also means that I have to wear a mask all day and I’m supposed to make sure all of the students wear masks all day as well. And that, my friends, is the challenging part. I could say that some students choose to not wear their masks, or only wear it below their nose, for political reasons. Frankly, I just think they don’t wear their masks because they are kids and they almost can’t help themselves.
For the first year and a half of teaching, classroom management has clearly been my biggest challenge. I have difficulty enforcing traditional behavior expectations such as cellphone use during class and chattering during lectures. Tacking on the enforcement of additional student behavior expectations like making sure students wear their masks, wash and sanitize their hands and socially distance is overwhelming.
Then there was the time that I had to quarantine at home due to a possible COVID exposure. Because finding substitute teachers is especially difficult this year, rather than take a sick day, I taught my classes using Zoom while paraprofessionals managed classroom behavior.
Pile on a two-hour daily commute, and by the time I get home, all I really want to do is lie on the couch, eat some Cheez-its and watch non-thinking TV.
As a second-year teacher, however, I’m not sure the exhaustion would be any different in a normal year. I’m still getting used to this teaching gig. The learning curve is still high for me. And when you’re learning every day, you tend to get mentally exhausting.
I’m also feeling some fulfillment this year as well. I’m getting to know the students and gradually building relationships with them. I am seeing through their work and their interactions in class that they are learning. I think that students may not only be learning, but they are actually having some fun in my classes.
Those are the reasons I chose teaching. Yes, COVID-19 has made this year more challenging that it would have otherwise. But I enjoy the challenge.
If there’s one thing I have learned about myself, it’s that if I am not challenging myself, I am not happy. By that measure, I’m very happy this year.
