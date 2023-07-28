On August 2, 1886, The Fergus Falls Daily Journal published the story about the formation of the Fergus Falls Civic and Commerce Club, known today as the Fergus Falls Area Chamber of Commerce. A quote taken from the Chamber’s 1886 Articles of Incorporation stated:
“The general objects and purposes of this incorporation are to facilitate the buying and selling of all products, to inculcate principles of justice and equity in trade, to facilitate speedy adjustments of business disputes, to acquire and disseminate usable commercial information in the furtherance of their legitimate business pursuits and to advance the general prosperity and business interests of the City of Fergus Falls.”
One short year after the birth of the City of Fergus Falls, The Fergus Falls Daily Journal began reporting the news of the day and serving the business community. Since that time, The Daily Journal has been recording the history of our business community as it happens. They have long been an advocate for local businesses and economic growth and have provided an effective avenue for businesses to tell their stories and reach customers through advertising.
Looking back in the Chamber archives, we found peculiar chamber stories from the pages of The Daily Journal. These stories may have seemed ordinary “back in the day.”
Headlines from June 4, 1963 read, “City to Have Otters.” The story continues:
"Real live otters are going to find a home in Fergus Falls where their name and emblem has long been established. The Chamber of Commerce tourist and information committee (committee adviser Otto Korp) has arranged for the purchase of a pair of otters. Last night the city council agreed to provide a sanctuary near the bank of the Otter Tail River in back of city hall…the pair of otters to be bought by the chamber will cost $1,000. Estimates indicate that the sanctuary with a 60-foot-long pool and with water pumped from the river will cost from $2,000 to $2,500.”
Subsequent articles detailed discussions on cost estimates and about other potential sites for the otters’ pool including Adams Park. Sound familiar? It doesn’t look as though live otters from the Chamber ever found a home in Fergus Falls, however “Otto the Otter” stands tall in Adams Park today. In 2024, there will be a splash pad with a lazy river in the new park behind city hall … with little “otters” aka kids, splashing around.
The Daily Journal has been documenting the changing role and headquarters of the Fergus Falls Chamber over the past 137 years noting past and present activities including: legislative advocacy at local/state/federal levels, fishing contests, Jaycees (Junior Chamber of Commerce), Central Lakes Trail, the Courtesy Epidemic, Winter Wonderland & Scandinavian Days, downtown parking meter removal, and spearheading the recruitment of a junior college.
September 15, 1953 headlines read, “Chamber Plans New Building This Fall.”
‘The Chamber of Commerce has high hopes of a new permanent home before the first snow flies. All that remains of the project before construction starts is a pledge of a year’s dues from the chamber’s members. … Their goal is $11,000.’
The Chamber of Commerce headquarters at 202 South Court Street was completed in 1955 through generous donations from members and has maintained its original location ever since.
On September 21, 2018, The Daily Journal headlines read, “A Fresh Start: Fergus Falls Chamber showcases remodel.” The space was renovated in 2018 to reflect the success and sophistication of the leaders of the business community.
For the past 10 years, the Chamber has partnered with The Daily Journal on our own publication, “Chamber Update.” We are fortunate to have this opportunity to share stories about our members along with Chamber events and programming with the entire community.
We appreciate DJ campaigns such as the “Best of Otter Tail County” that recognize local businesses. The Journal’s staff are true advocates and supporters of our local businesses. They provide effective marketing opportunities such as print ads today just as they did in 1873, plus they’ve made the shift adding digital and provide marketing and news online for access from around the world. We look forward to what the next 150 years brings for our businesses, residents and city along with how the changing world will be covered, written about and promoted in print, digital and whatever comes next … covered in the pages of The Daily Journal.
Congratulations to The Daily Journal on being in business for 150 years – we salute you!