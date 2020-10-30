I watched the debates between the commissioner candidates for Districts 1, 3 and 5 on the Fergus Falls Daily Journal YouTube channel, and hope you have checked them out as well. I definitely saw differences between the candidates which made me believe that we have good choices whether you want to follow the same path our current commissioners are on, or whether you think we need to make changes. If you have read any of my previous articles, you will know I am a fiscal conservative, feel the commissioners overreach their power at times, and am against a bike trail which is created by taking private land by eminent domain rather than following an abandoned railroad track, for instance. So fair warning — I am biased.
District 1 candidate Betsy Roder is backed by the current commissioner Doug Huebsch, so you would expect her to have basically the same ethics and philosophy about county issues. She continues Huebsch’s spiel that in the matter of the Perham to Pelican Rapids Regional Trail, this is funded by grants, and not highway funds. She said, “that project had funds for roads, and it had funds for trails, and those are grant funds that can’t be spent on roads, so … there is funding there that is only for trails, so it’s not that choices were being made to do the trails instead of the road. It is a different funding source. I just want to clarify that.” What she fails to mention, which is the same thing Huebsch failed to mention outside of the public meeting in Dent the summer of 2019, is those trail-only grant funds are matching funds. The match is not from benevolent individuals, towns, townships, or businesses in the area, but are, in fact, funds from our taxes. Funds which could have been spent on roads or other necessities, instead of planning to spend them on a trail to match a grant. Her opponent, Dan Bucholz, on the other hand, mentioned the cost, when meanwhile farmers can’t drive their machinery on the roads. Also believing the whole thing was mishandled to begin with, states he would have voted no on the trail.
District 3 candidate Kurt Mortenson is a lawyer who was the assistant county attorney for over 28 years and as such, was involved with the county, and its various department heads over the years. His opponent Christine (Tina) Tungseth has also been involved with the county, as a full-time employee of the Otter Tail County Jail for 33 years, where she is a sergeant. Tungseth has a relationship with many of the county workers due to her work on several different committees within the county, such as the labor management committee, insurance and benefits committee, and wellness committee. She has been involved in negotiations, and frequently speaks with other OTC employees about cost and time-saving measures.
Regarding water issues, Tungseth is aware OTC is now part of the One Watershed One Plan, but believes that plan is in its infancy, and needs to be developed further than that, for a more comprehensive plan, according to her study of the issue. Mortenson stated he believes our land and resource office serves part of the needs of our water issues. He also mentioned continuing our efforts to prevent invasive species from spreading. And later said, “It’s crucial to tourism, and now we have bike trails that can further expand the interest of our lakes out into the community.” Tungseth stated she does not believe we should be involved in a bike trail at this time due to the initial cost, projected minimal usage, and the long-term maintenance cost.
Tungseth stated, “The county does have some serious issues with addiction and drug use.” During her 12-hour night shifts, she sees nonworking people with mixed drug and alcohol use, and issues with mental illness, much different than when she first started working there, when people usually had jobs, and were brought in for alcohol abuse. She would like to see existing services incorporated into the jail and sheriff’s office “to see some people have some success in life.”
District 5 candidate Angie Brown is challenging the incumbent Lee Rogness. Rogness says he is aware of the announcement that the expected funding for next year is going to be less than usual, but the budget they have worked on, concluding a couple of weeks ago, is not down, but has again gone up. That does not make sense. Lee says grant money is being used for the trails, but Brown pointed out that matching tax money is also being used. Brown brought up the fact that the public is not allowed to speak during commissioner meetings. Rogness says people are allowed to speak before the meetings, and is apparently unaware that program which started mid-March to listen to the public, ended before it was implemented, and is still on hiatus.
Brown pointed out that Otter Tail County is not doing nearly as well as its surrounding counties. In the past five years, business growth in Douglas County has been 7.6%, Becker 5.5%, and Otter Tail 2.7%. Population growth in Douglas in the past 20 years was 15%, Becker 16.4% and Otter Tail 2.1%. Due to these incredible differences in performance, it seems logical that we definitely need to change the direction of Otter Tail County, in order to obtain different results.
As for the city of Fergus Falls, drastic change is needed, in my opinion. Every Saturday I help at the Republican Victory Center on Lincoln Avenue, right in the downtown area. The streets are quiet. Barely anyone shopping anywhere. There are numerous opportunities to shop in nearby Perham and Detroit Lakes. Fergus Falls has the largest population, and the least shopping opportunities. If you live in Fergus Falls, I would think you would look at the candidates for mayor and City Council, and vote for those who are pro-business.
Be sure to vote!
Marcia Huddleston is the deputy chair of the Otter Tail County Republicans.
