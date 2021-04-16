It has been a rough 12 months for everyone. COVID-19 has changed the way we live, work and play. Things we took for granted; like handshakes, concerts, dinner out, movies, vacations, block parties, hugs, ball games, and family reunions have all become things of the past. These changes have been hard, and to a lesser degree, all changes are hard. But they don’t all have to be.
For the Daily Journal, it has also been an era of change. In July of 2019 (remember pre-COVID America?) we were purchased from Boone Newspapers by Wick Communications. New ownership and new leadership created anxiety because of the drastic change from what had become comfortable and expected. Some eight months later, you-know-what happened. Everything changed. It seems so long ago.
The most recent change at the Daily Journal involves me. I began at this 140-plus-year-old “Community” newspaper on March 8. I am the new advertising manager, and I am looking forward to providing positive change to Fergus Falls and our surrounding areas. Going forward, we will be focusing on our Communities and our customers like never before. We want to be marketing partners, consultants and collaborators. I promise that I will adhere to the old edict that we have: “Two ears and one mouth. Use them proportionally.” Our staff, including myself, have much to learn about you and the organizations you own, work for and belong to. We need to listen to your needs, your dreams and your opinions. And from this vital foundation, we will begin to build our relationships better and stronger than before.
My family and I are in the process of moving here from Iowa, and we have purchased a home in Fergus Falls. We can’t wait to be settled together as a family again and get to know our new neighbors. You see, we are undergoing change too. And we have new friendships and relationships to build in our personal lives as well. Special shout-out to AmericInn and the Viking Café for providing much needed shelter and sustenance during my time here without my family. I would not have survived without you.
You may have noticed that I capitalized “Community” in this piece. It was not a grammatical error. I do that because that one word embodies our mission here. We are here to be your partners, supporters and advisors. We are here to aid in giving you voice and making this God’s corner of the world a little brighter. I am looking forward to this change. Anyone else ready for a little positive change?
Sean Lewis is the advertising manager of the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
