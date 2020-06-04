Since I began to write my column again last fall, I have tried to hit on topical issues. Last week, by the time I wrote my column, the George Floyd murder by Minneapolis police officers had not yet developed into the story it became.
My problem with writing about this story is, I’m clearly not the person of expertise.
I am a middle-aged, white male. While I have been pulled over by law enforcement for various traffic violations in my life, and definitely get nervous when a police officer is behind me, I truly have no complaints. Police officers have always been professional to me.
I have relatives who have been or are serving as law enforcement officers. I once covered the law enforcement beat as a reporter, and have friends and acquaintances in Fergus Falls who are law enforcement officers, and I believe them to be good people.
I say that because, if you don’t believe that my experience with police qualifies me to have an opinion about this subject, you are perfectly within your right. Again, this column was not one that I write with brash confidence.
All of that said, I do have some opinions on this subject. The first is that the video of the officer putting his knee on Floyd’s neck while he gasps for air is extremely painful to watch. The officer deserves everything he gets, including lifetime imprisonment for murder.
I also agree that the other three officers were rightly charged with aiding and abetting murder. My former law enforcement officer uncle said an interesting thing regarding the other three officers. Unlike regular citizens, police officers have been given the authority, the training and a gun to intervene when a crime is happening. This was not a situation where a middle school bully beats up on a kid and others stand by and watch. The officers could have and should have intervened, and they didn’t. It’s no different than if someone is murdered in a drive-by shooting, the driver of the car should be charged with aiding and abetting.
I also believe that, though violence certainly isn’t the way to do it, the protests are warranted. I don’t have an opinion about whether the government handled the protests correctly or not. I wasn’t there. But I also think that, for the most part, they have taken the right steps so far in terms of charging the officers. They were fired and charged with murder and aiding and abetting a murder. Some have the opinion that they should have been charged more quickly than they did. I would argue government has never worked that fast, particularly in cases as difficult and high profile as these are.
I also think the protests were about a system that continues to produce these tragic situations for a minority that was once enslaved and has continued to be oppressed for centuries. Clearly, law enforcement attracts a type of person who is drawn to using violence to oppress others, particularly black people. And for most of our history, officers who have misbehaved in this way have gotten away with it. We have defaulted to the fact that police officers were the heroes, and should be given the benefit of the doubt.
It’s a similar situation in the Catholic priesthood. It attracted a type of person who liked to use their power to sexually abuse young boys. And for the most part, the priests who chose to misbehave in this way got away with it.
The system needs to be changed so that the profession of law enforcement no longer is attractive to violent racists. There has to be a vetting process to weed the bad ones out before they get hired. Those responsible for disciplining officers cannot look over their shoulder at incidents in which officers act unprofessionally, even if it does not involve violence. And officers that do inflict violence on the innocent should be punished more harshly for the same crime as non-law enforcement officers.
Some may say that establishing such practices might hinder the ability of law enforcement officers to do their job. At this point, we need to test to see if that actually would be the case.
I wish George Floyd would be the last innocent African-American man murdered by a police officer. I know this won’t be the case. But maybe Floyd’s murder can lead to a road in which the experience of African-American males with law enforcement can one day be like mine.
Joel Myhre is a Fergus Falls resident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.